Central States Searching For New Convention Manager

By CoinWeek

Central States Numismatic Society Leaders of the Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS) have launched a search for a new convention manager to succeed Larry Shepherd, who has served in that role over the past three years.

“Larry was hired during the COVID pandemic in the Spring of 2020 and immediately began extensive planning for a post-pandemic resumption of the annual conventions. He did a tremendous job for collectors, dealers and the general public to expand and improve the show. However, the board could not reach an agreement with him on compensation to continue as convention manager past June 30, 2023,” explained CSNS President Mitch Ernst.

In a letter to Shepherd, the Central States Board wrote: “The board wants to thank you for your three years of hard work and service to the Central States Numismatic Society and wish you well on your future endeavors.” Until a new manager is selected, all convention-related correspondence should be directed to CSNS Secretary Jack Huggins, Box 24267, Belleville, IL 62223-9267.

The 85th annual CSNS convention will be conducted at the show’s usual, convenient location in suburban Chicago, Illinois, at the Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center, May 1-4, 2024.

Founded in 1939, the Central States Numismatic Society is one of the larger numismatic organizations in the United States with about 2,000 members in the United States and overseas. Membership is open to residents of all states and foreign countries.

The 13 states in the CSNS region are Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

For additional information, visit www.CSNS.org.

