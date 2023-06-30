Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
ACEF, Treasury Dept. Plan Law Enforcement Training at ANA

By Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation

ACEF and Treasury Department to provide training to local law enforcement.

To address the mass proliferation of counterfeits plaguing the U.S. marketplace, the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation (ACEF) in partnership with the U.S. Treasury Department and in cooperation with the American Numismatic Association (ANA) will sponsor an accredited seminar for local, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

Entitled, “Counterfeit Coins, Precious Metals, Numismatic and Financial Crime Investigations,” the eight-hour seminar will be conducted on Thursday, August 10, during the ANA 2023 Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money in the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Instructors for the seminar will be former Texas Police Chief Doug Davis, Director of the ACEF Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force, and Chris Hersey, Senior Special Agent in the Treasury Department’s Office of the Inspector General.

“The curriculum during the 8:30 am to 4:30 pm seminar will provide law enforcement attendees from across the country with the fundamental investigative techniques, resources, knowledge and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during the investigation of crimes related to counterfeit coinage and precious metals as well as other numismatic and related financial crimes,” explained Davis.

“To enhance the educational experience, attendees will be given hands-on training and be introduced to the numismatic profession and collecting community by having the opportunity to tour the bourse floor and bring back questions to the classroom setting,” he added.

The seminar is open only to law enforcement personnel. Tuition is free and includes all training materials and a certificate of completion.

Registration forms and additional information can be obtained online here, by contacting Davis at [email protected], or by calling (817) 723-7231.

* * *

The Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation (ACEF) and its volunteer task force of rare coin and precious metals experts are supported entirely by donations. The ACEF is a 501(c)(3) corporation, and all donations are tax deductible.

Central States Searching For New Convention Manager

