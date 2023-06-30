Over $6 Million Realized in Stack’s Bowers June 2023 Auction

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries June 2023 Official Auction of the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo realized a total of $6,066,920 USD for an impressive selection of United States coins, tokens, medals, and physical cryptocurrency. The leading price of the sale was for an 1879 Four-Dollar Gold Stella graded MS-61 by PCGS that brought $114,000, followed by a 2013 Casacius “Gold Rim” Loaded 1-Bitcoin of Series 3 graded Proof-69 Deep Cameo by PCGS that sold for $78,000.

Numismatic Americana and Early American coins kicked off the sale on Tuesday, June 13. Two notable Indian Peace medals–an 1801 Thomas Jefferson medal in silver and an 1881 James A. Garfield medal provenanced to a Jicarilla Apache Chief–led the session, realizing $55,200 and $72,000, respectively.

The sale’s Rarities Night presentation offered a wide range of sought-after issues across a myriad of categories. A 1793 Flowing Hair Cent, Chain Reverse AMERI cent, graded VF-30 by PCGS, one of a number of 1793 cents from the George Henry Carman Collection, realized $52,800.

A 1950 Franklin half dollar graded Proof-66 Deep Cameo by PCGS sold for $66,000, a record price for the issue.

An 1872 Proof Liberty Seated silver dollar graded Proof-65+ Deep Cameo (PCGS) CAC realized $40,800 – more than doubling the previous record for an example in Proof-65+.

An attractive 1854-D three-dollar gold piece graded AU-50 by PCGS, realized $52,800.

Two nice-looking early Saint-Gaudens double eagles attracted high prices: a 1908 No Motto from the Wells Fargo Hoard graded MS-68 by NGC realized $16,200, while a 1915 graded MS-65+ by PCGS brought $36,000.

The coinage in Session 3 comprised small cents to private and territorial issues and included two notable named collections of Morgan dollars—Gramp’s Coin Collection and the Rick Collection, Part I. Many of these coins, major VAM varieties and other desirable issues among them, attracted strong bids.

Session 4 affirms Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ success selling Physical Bitcoins and Cryptocurrency, as average premiums approached 200% of face-value on the way to the session realizing a total of $621,590. Besides the Casacius Gold Rim 1 Bitcoin mentioned above, a Lealana series 2013 Gold B 1 Bitcoin graded Proof-69 Deep Cameo (PCGS) drew $66,000, a strong price more than double its face value, and a fractional 2013 Casascius 0.1 Bitcoin in silver sold for more than quadruple its face value at $10,200. Stack’s Bowers Galleries anticipates similarly strong prices for the Bitcoin and Physical Cryptocurrency offerings in their upcoming August 2023 Global Showcase Auction.

Complete prices realized from the Stack’s Bowers Galleries June 2023 Official Whitman Expo Auction are available at StacksBowers.com. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is now looking ahead to the August 2023 Global Showcase Auction as an official Auctioneer Partner of the ANA World’s Fair of Money. Consignments are being sought for the firm’s Showcase auctions as well as their ongoing series of Collectors Choice Online Auctions. For more information or to consign your coins to a future sale, contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries at [email protected] or call (800) 458-4646.