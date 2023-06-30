GreatCollections Offering PR70 DCAM 1973-S Kennedy Half Dollar

The San Francisco Mint produced 2,760,339 Proof Sets in 1973, with production beginning in February and continuing throughout the year. Unlike Proof issues struck in the late ’60s, most examples produced in 1973 have Deep Cameo (DCAM) contrast. Quality was not a major factor with the denomination, as the San Francisco Mint took great care when producing Proof coins. The overwhelming majority of 1973-S Kennedy half dollars certified by PCGS have graded PR69DCAM.

PR70DCAM coins are many degrees rarer, however. To date, PCGS has certified just 105 examples at this level. Compare that to the total of 15 certified two decades ago and you will see a population that is only gradually rising. Recent sale prices vary dramatically. On the high end, we have seen recorded sales in excess of $2,000 USD. In April, one example snuck through the cracks when offered by a major auction firm, realizing just $200.

The 1973-S Kennedy half dollar offered by GreatCollections and graded PCGS PR70DCAM, presents black-on-white cameo contrast and no visible imperfections based on the images provided. Bidding ends at 6:04:30 pm Pacific (9:04:30 pm Eastern) on Sunday, July 2.

At the time of writing, the highest bid (out of 46) on this DCAM Kennedy half is $835 USD.

