Certified Coin Marketplace – CAC-Approved Coins Bring Premiums in July 2023

By CAC

In addition to realizing impressive prices in internet sales during the month of July, CAC-approved coins fared well in a live auction in Dallas County, Texas. Here are 10 examples selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1931-D Lincoln Cent in MS-65RD

On July 9, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65RD grade 1931-D Lincoln cent for $2,981 USD. Late in April, Heritage sold three PCGS-certified MS-65RD 1931-D Lincoln cents, each without a CAC sticker, for $780, $960, and $1,200, respectively. All four of these 1931-D Lincoln cents received a ‘Full Red’ (RD) designation from PCGS.

2. 1882 Shield Nickel in MS-65

On July 9, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1882 Shield nickel for $577.50. On May 16, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1882 nickel without a CAC sticker for $451.20.

3. 1914-S Quarter in VF-25

On July 9, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved VF-25 grade 1914-S quarter for $852.50. On March 19, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded VF-25 1914-S quarter without a CAC sticker for $513.36.

4. 1914-D $10 Gold Eagle in MS-65

On July 20, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1914-D $10 gold coin for $17,400. A year earlier, on July 14, 2022, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1914-D ten, without a CAC sticker, for $10,200. Market values for these were just slightly higher in July 2023 than they were in July 2022.

5. 1907-D $20 Gold Double Eagle in MS-65

On July 20, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1907-D $20 gold coin for $16,800. On May 5, Heritage auctioned three PCGS-graded MS-65 1907-D $20 gold coins, not one of which had a CAC sticker. Two realized $9,000 each, and the other brought $6,900.

6. 1904 Lewis & Clark Commemorative Gold Dollar in MS-67

On July 20, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1904 Lewis & Clark commemorative One Dollar Gold piece for $15,600. On March 21, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1904 Lewis & Clark commemorative One Dollar Gold piece, without a CAC sticker, for $7,800.

7. 1879 Half Dollar in MS-65

On July 21, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1879 half dollar for $5,520. On April 27, Legend auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1879 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $2,937.50. These two coins have very similar luster, color and mint frost.

8. 1799 Silver Dollar in XF-40

On July 23, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved XF-40 grade 1799 silver dollar for $7,095. On May 5, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded XF-45 1799 silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $4,920. Both of these 1799 silver dollars are of the major variety with the ‘7×6 Stars’ formation on the obverse (front).

9. 1936 Buffalo Nickel in MS-67

On July 27, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved, MS-67 grade 1936 Buffalo nickel for $940. On April 11, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1936 nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $492.

10. 1917-D Mercury Dime in MS-66

On July 27, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1917-D dime for $18,800. On April 2, David Lawrence Rare Coins sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1917-D dime, without a CAC sticker, for $5,305. Both coins received a ‘Full Bands’ (FB) designation from PCGS.
 

