Stack’s Bowers to Auction Nearly 6,000 Ancient and World Coins

Stack’s Bowers Galleries presents an array of Ancient and World coins in their August 2023 Global Showcase Auction. Nearly 6,000 lots will be presented spanning eight sessions, including a special offering of coinage from The British Royal Mint.

In total, high estimates for these sessions exceed $13 million USD.

While highlights exist at every turn, British rarities may stand above all else with an exceptionally rare heavyweight Cromwell Gold Broad Pattern of 50 Shillings (believed to be one of only about a dozen examples known) leading the sale with an estimate of $300,000-$500,000. Accompanying it from the British Isles is a wholesome example of the famed 1663 silver “Petition” Pattern Crown, with an established pedigree dating back to 1893.

A rare and historical “EID MAR” Denarius of Brutus leads the Ancients section, followed by a Roman Republic Military Mint Aureus of Sulla, one of only a handful known of the denomination. Other Ancient coin highlights include a dual-portraited Tetradrachm of Cleopatra and Marc Antony and a Romulus Augustus Tremissis in NGC Choice AU, a rare issue from the last emperor of the Western Roman Empire in enviable condition for the type.

Also offered are an elegant and always popular Fine Style Pantikapaion Stater and a Siliqua of Priscus Attalus, a Roman usurper whose coinage is almost never encountered.

Continuing in Western Europe, Stack’s Bowers Galleries offers an imposing 1635-R 50 Reales (Cincuentin), the largest silver issue produced under Spain and an impressive feat of roller press engineering.

Complementing its heft are a charmingly toned 1643 Oxford Mint Triple Unite in PCGS AU-55 and a handsome 1643 Oxford Mint Pound in PCGS EF-45, respectively the largest hammered gold and silver types of England.

Among Portuguese coins will be found a stunning pair of rare medieval gold coins of Fernando I “the Handsome”: a reportedly unique 1/2 Dobra Pé-Terra in PCGS MS-64 and a magnificent Dobra Pé-Terra in PCGS MS-65.

From Germany comes an immense and problem-free Brunswick-Luneburg 1647-LW “Mining” 4 Talers, along with a rare 1617 “Protestant Reformation Centennial” Taler of Pomerania.

To the east, a monumental Russia Novodel 1836 “Family Ruble” is accompanied by an impressive Danzig 1645-GR Wladislaus IV 4 Ducats. From even farther east are found a Straits Settlements 1900-H 50 Cents in NGC Specimen-66 and a China “Plumed Hat” Dollar in NGC MS-63.

Coins of Peru feature an incredible Gem 1838-CUZCO “Sunface” 8 Escudos in NGC MS-65, while the Venezuela section presents a tantalizing Crown-sized Paris Mint Specimen 1876-A Venezolano. From Mexico hails a 1764-Mo MF “Rat Nose” 8 Escudos, alongside a pair of enticing War of Independence issues: a 1812 Sombrerete de Vargas 8 Reales in NGC MS-62 and a flashy Gem 1820-Zs RG Zacatecas 8 Reales in NGC MS-65. From the north, an exemplary grouping of Canadian rarities is offered, including an example of the elusive key date 1921 50 Cents.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ entire August 2023 Global Showcase Auction is available for viewing and bidding at StacksBowers.com. For more information about the auction and to register for bidding, visit StacksBowers.com or email [email protected].

