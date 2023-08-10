Australian Coins Commemorate 50 Years of Sydney Opera House

By Royal Australian Mint ……



The Royal Australian Mint has released a collection of five commemorative coins to mark the 50th anniversary of Australia’s most famous building and architectural masterpiece.

The commemorative collection has been designed to provide Australians with a special memento of the Sydney Opera House’s milestone year, with each coin featuring a detailed illustration of the masterpiece’s iconic sails alongside the number 50.

Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury Andrew Leigh said the Sydney Opera House was one of the most distinctive buildings in the world.

“It is fitting this iconic building is recognized as a symbol of Australia. Jorn Utzon once said that if the 14 shells of his building were combined, they would make a perfect sphere. So it’s perfectly fitting that they grace a new Australian coin,” Mr. Leigh said.

Sydney Opera House Chief Customer Officer Jade McKellar said it was exciting to be part of such a stunning coin release.

“We’re delighted to launch this limited-edition collection with the Royal Australian Mint to help mark our milestone 50th anniversary in October,” Ms McKellar said. “The Opera House has played an important role in Australia’s cultural life and identity for five decades, and this special set of collectibles is a unique way for Australians to cherish that connection and sense of pride at such a historic moment in our history.”

Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon said the Sydney Opera House was a landmark building that had become an icon of Australian culture.

“The Sydney Opera House is recognised worldwide as a masterpiece of modern architecture. We are excited to be part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of this national treasure, a symbol of Australia’s cultural heritage. I hope that people across Australia will use these coins as a way to celebrate and cherish this remarkable building for years to come,” Mr Gordon said.

Each coin features a detailed representation of the Opera House’s iconic sails. The collection includes an uncirculated 50 cent coin, a selectively gold-plated 50 cent silver proof coin, a stunning $100 gold proof domed coin, a $1 silver investment coin, and a $100 gold investment coin.

The 50th Anniversary of the Sydney Opera House collectible coins are Australian legal tender and can be purchased through the Mint’s coin shop and online store. The investments go on sale online Monday, August 7.

The collectible coins will also be available for purchase from the Opera House gift shop.

