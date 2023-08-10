Charles III Coronation 50p Coins Enter Circulation

The Royal Mint has announced that a special 50p coin marking His Majesty King Charles III’s coronation will start to appear in circulation from today (Thursday, August 10). Post Office and bank branches throughout the country will receive five million 50p coins that feature a design produced by Royal Mint Coin Designer Natasha Jenkins to celebrate His Majesty’s coronation earlier this year.

This is the second 50p to enter circulation bearing His Majesty’s official coin portrait. The first was the Memorial 50p, which entered circulation in December 2022, marking the historic transition from Queen Elizabeth II to King Charles III. The reverse design of the new 50p features the iconic Westminster Abbey, in a nod to the location of His Majesty’s coronation. At the centre of the design is The King’s official cypher, representing him at Westminster Abbey being crowned as King. The design was created by Royal Mint Designer Natasha Jenkins.

The obverse of the 50p will feature His Majesty’s official coin portrait, unveiled in September 2022 and designed by renowned British sculptor Martin Jennings as well as being personally approved by The King. All 50p coins entering circulation will feature His Majesty’s uncrowned portrait, differing from the commemorative coronation coins that were unveiled to the public earlier this year.

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint, said:

“We are delighted to announce that five million 50p coins produced to mark His Majesty King Charles III’s coronation will enter circulation from today. This is a special moment for the nation, as members of the public will have the opportunity to find a piece of history in their change. We anticipate the coronation 50p coins will be highly sought after among coin collectors and members of the public keen to own a piece of British history.

“The Royal Mint has had the honour of striking coins for every British monarch since Alfred the Great and we are proud to continue that long history with the introduction of His Majesty’s official coinage.”

Earlier this year, The Royal Mint unveiled a commemorative coin range marking His Majesty’s coronation. The commemorative coin collection proved popular around the world, with collectors from 89 countries purchasing directly from The Royal Mint to mark the Royal occasion.

All UK coins bearing the effigy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will remain legal tender and in active circulation. Historically it has been commonplace for coins featuring the effigies of different monarchs to co-circulate. This ensures a smooth transition, with minimal environmental impact and cost. There are approximately 27 billion coins currently circulating in the UK bearing the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II. These will be replaced over time as they become damaged or worn and to meet demand for additional coins.

