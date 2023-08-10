ANA Receives U.S. Mint Artists’ Tributes to Saint-Gaudens Victory

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) received a donation of autographed, specially-produced 20 X 24-inch prints of artworks created by four acclaimed artists who have designed coins and medals for the United States Mint. Their artworks commemorate the famous Victory statue crafted a century ago by another acclaimed numismatic designer, Augustus Saint-Gaudens.

The presentation of the fine art prints was made to ANA President Dr. Ralph Ross and Executive Director Kim Kiick at the association’s 2023 World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh on August 9, 2023.

The artworks were created by Emily Damstra, Miley Tucker-Frost, Michael Gaudioso, and John Mercanti, and were commissioned by Kevin Lipton Rare Coins in Beverly Hills, California.

The presentation of the artworks was made by Damstra along with Louis Melamed of Kevin Lipton Rare Coins and Jack McNamara, co-founder of Rare Collectibles TV.

High-quality 8 X 10-inch prints of the artwork were being made available free at the convention while supplies lasted, courtesy of Lipton and Rare Collectibles TV.

During the ANA convention, Lipton displayed one of only three privately-owned reductions of Saint-Gaudens’ famous Victory masterpiece statue that has been in New York City’s Central Park area since 1903.

The original model for the Victory statue was Harriette Eugenia Anderson who later was Saint-Gaudens’ model for what are known today as America’s most beautiful coins: the Saint-Gaudens $20 denomination double eagles of 1907 to 1933.

As part of the Artistic Infusion Program, Damstra has created 13 designs produced on United States coins, including the new reverse of American Silver Eagle bullion coins introduced in 2021, and three designs for United States Mint medals.

Among Tucker-Frost’s many artistic accomplishments, she created the “Family of Eagles” featured on the reverse of one-ounce American Gold Eagle bullion coins for 35 years, from 1986 to 2021.

A Sculptor/Engraver at the United States Mint from 2008 to 2020, Gaudioso’s numerous sculpting and engraving credits include the new Type Two American Silver Eagle bullion coins introduced in 2021 and the obverses of the 2014 Warren G. Harding and 2015 Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential dollars.

A former Chief Engraver of the United States Mint between 1974 and 2010, Mercanti produced more coin and medal designs than any employee in the Mint’s history. They include the original reverse design of the popular American Silver Eagle bullion coins and five of the 50 State Quarters Program coins: Arkansas, Iowa, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

