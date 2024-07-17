PCGS Grader Kyle C. Knapp Awarded Honorary Doctorate by ANA

Recently, Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) Principal Grader Kyle C. Knapp was awarded an honorary Doctor of Numismatics degree by the American Numismatic Association (ANA). The degree was conferred upon Knapp during the American Numismatic Association’s Summer Seminar, an educational series that has been held annually for five decades.

“We are so proud of Kyle, a top grader who has been a member of our team here since 2018,” said PCGS President Stephanie Sabin. “Kyle embodies so many of the principles at the core of what we do here at PCGS, including educating the public. This degree was bestowed at the ANA’s Summer Seminar, which has been a popular numismatic rite of passage for generations now.”

Sabin added, “We send many of our graders and other numismatic experts to this yearly educational program because we not only want to support those who attend the courses held there, but we also want to share our vast resources with as many people in our hobby as we can.”

Of the honorary Doctorate, Knapp said, “I am very grateful to the ANA for the opportunity to have been a part of Summer Seminar for so long. I began attending as a young numismatist, and the information and guidance so generously shared by top experts and the community as a whole opened for me a career path more rewarding and enjoyable than I could have imagined. The dearth of numismatic courses in formal academics makes generational transfers of knowledge like those found at the Summer Seminar essential for the continued growth of our hobby.”

* * *