Royal Mint Selects Stack’s Bowers to Sell Historic Royal Succession Britannia and Sovereign Coins

Auction will include the very last bullion coins struck featuring Queen Elizabeth II and the very first coins produced featuring King Charles III for each series

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is honored to announce that they have been selected by The Royal Mint of Great Britain to auction a selection of special Britannia and Sovereign gold and silver bullion coins commemorating the royal transition from Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to His Majesty King Charles III. Entitled the Royal Succession coins series, these historic pieces represent the very last coins struck featuring the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II and the very first coins produced featuring the portrait of King Charles III for each series.

Brian Kendrella, president of Stack’s Bowers Galleries commented: “The British Monarchy has always garnered an enthusiastic, worldwide following and it is an honor to assist The Royal Mint in bringing these important coins to a global audience. This remarkable collaboration provides an opportunity for collectors to acquire a tangible and captivating treasure linking pivotal chapters of British and world history.”

The Sovereign coin series has served as a pillar of global commerce since it was first introduced in 1489 by Henry VII. It is struck using 22 carat gold and comes with a guarantee of accuracy to five decimal places. As a symbol of reliability and strength, it is The Royal Mint’s flagship coin and one of the most trusted bullion coins in the world.

Nick Bowkett, Head of Bullion Sales at The Royal Mint, said: “The Royal Mint is excited to be working with Stack’s Bowers Galleries to auction this historic bullion series, representing the very last bullion coins struck under the reign of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the very first coins produced bearing His Majesty King Charles III’s portrait.

“This auction is truly unique and features The Royal Mint’s Sovereign, one of the most trusted and recognizable bullion coins in the world, as well as the Britannia, the most visually secure bullion coin in the world. It holds real significance, capturing a moment in time, and allows astute investors the opportunity to possess a tangible piece of British history. We anticipate the auction will be popular with investors across the world.”

The effigy of Britannia first appeared on British coins in 1672 during the reign of Charles II, though the eponymous modern bullion coin series was first issued in 1987. It boasts four unrivalled visual security features, which enable collectors and investors to effortlessly authenticate and verify their bullion coins. Due to these anti-counterfeiting features, the Britannia is recognized as the most visually secure bullion coin in the world.

This unprecedented offering will represent a union of America’s most prestigious and accomplished numismatic auctioneer with the United Kingdom’s oldest continually operating company and the second-oldest mint in the world. The Royal Mint was founded over 1,100 years ago, responsible for the coinage of England and, thereafter, the United Kingdom, and has since grown to become the world’s leading export mint, respected for the exceptional quality of their collectible and bullion coinage. Stack’s Bowers Galleries was founded in New York City in 1933 and has built a reputation as America’s leading auctioneer of rare coins over the past century, handling some of the greatest rarities and most valuable collections ever sold. Together, these historic firms are delighted to present these Royal Succession Sovereign and Britannia coins to collectors at auction this summer.

The special Royal Succession coins will be offered exclusively by Stack’s Bowers Galleries as part of their August 2023 Global Showcase Auction on Monday, August 21, 2023. Featured will be the last 500 struck under Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and first 500 struck featuring His Majesty King Charles III of the 2022 Gold Sovereign, the 2023 Silver 1oz Britannia, and the 2023 Gold Britannia coins (including the 1oz, 1/2oz, 1/4oz, and 1/10oz Gold Britannia sizes).

Select coins of particular significance will be presented individually in the auction, including the very first and last coins struck of each type. Others will be sold in multi-coin lots that offer a sampling from several of these special types. Each coin will be graded and encapsulated by leading grading service Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC), and all will bear custom labels to recognize their historic significance. The coins of the highest significance will also feature labels with signatures from Queen Elizabeth II’s final Assay Master Graeme Smith, the King’s Assay Master Paul Morgan, and The Royal Mint CEO Anne Jessopp. The Assay Master role is appointed to serve the reigning monarch and has existed for hundreds of years to ensure the integrity of British coinage.

This historic joint-effort between Stack’s Bowers Galleries and The Royal Mint comes on the heels of a similarly unprecedented partnership between Stack’s Bowers Galleries and the United States Mint in 2022. On behalf of the United States Mint, Stack’s Bowers Galleries sold special transitional coins from the American Eagle bullion coin series that went on to realize over $4.6 million USD in total prices realized.

Over their 90-year history, Stack’s Bowers Galleries has built a successful legacy of offering important collections for institutions and private collectors alike, making them the ideal choice for selling the Royal Succession Britannia and Sovereign coins on behalf of The Royal Mint. In addition to their work with the United State Mint, noteworthy institutional offerings include their famous sales of the Garrett Collection for the Johns Hopkins University, the Massachusetts Historical Society Collection (featuring the collection of President John Quincy Adams), an unprecedented collection of gold coins from the Harry W. Bass, Jr. Research Foundation, a historic offering of Washingtoniana from the Collections of the Historical Society of Pennsylvania (featuring the collection of William Spohn Baker), and record-breaking treasures from the Cardinal Collection Educational Foundation. Among private collectors, they were selected to present the legendary holdings of D. Brent Pogue (the most valuable numismatic collection ever sold at over $150 million), John J. Ford, Jr., Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr., and Sydney F. Martin.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is honored to have been selected by The Royal Mint to auction the Royal Succession Sovereign and Britannia bullion coins and is excited to present them to the collecting community in the August 2023 Global Showcase Auction. For more information about these historic Royal Succession coins or to register for bidding in the auction, please contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries today at [email protected] or 800-566-2580.

