CoinWeek Podcast 180: Ancient Coins Demystified

By CoinWeek

In this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, CoinWeek’s Ancients writer Mike Markowitz drops in to help new collectors tackle the subject of Ancient Coins.

Even for seasoned collectors, getting started in ancient coins can be intimidating at first, but Mike has great advice for anyone who’s ever been curious about Classical Numismatics but worried that they’d end up way over their heads.

With some fairly straightforward advice, learn how to get started in this fascinating and richly rewarding corner of numismatic study.

