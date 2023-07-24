What Not Online Auctions
HomeWorld Coins

Mexico 2015 Aztec Calendar $100 1 Kilo Silver Coin

By CoinWeek IQ

Aztec Calendar

One of the most impressive modern coins ever struck, this Mexican $100 Aztec Calendar coin recalls more than a thousand years of national history and culture. Its 1 kilo size is certainly impressive, but even more so is the intricate level of detail exhibited on this limited mintage silver coin’s design. Only 500 examples were struck. Each coin comes with a serial-numbered certificate of authenticity, a book detailing the history of the Aztec calendar, a magnifying glass, and an engraved wooden box.

Design

Obverse:

In the center is the current iteration of the Mexican National Shield. It is encircled by a wreath and an inscription that reads ESTADOS UNIDOS MEXICANOS (“United States of Mexico”). Surrounding the central motif are past iterations of the Mexican National Shield.

Reverse:

The Aztec calendar, also known as the Stone of the Suns. At the center of the design, the sun god Tonatiuh. Wrapping around the rim are the following inscriptions: CALENDARIO AZTECA (top), $100, 2015, 1 Kg PLATA PURA LEY .999 (bottom). The OM mintmark of the Casa de Moneda de México is located at the 4 o’clock position, adjacent to the rim.

Coin Specifications

Country:  Mexico
Year Of Issue:  2015
Denomination:  $100
Mint Mark:  OM
Mintage:  500
Alloy:  .999 Silver
Weight:  1,000 grams
Diameter:  110 mm
OBV Designer  Ivars Drulle
REV Designer  Ilze Lībiete
Quality:  Matte Finish

 

