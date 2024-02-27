What Not Online Auctions

HomeNumismatic TermsTruncation - How Portraits Fit on Coins

Truncation – How Portraits Fit on Coins

CoinWeek Sponsor
By CoinWeek Sponsor
The Bust Truncation of a 1936 Lincoln Cent. Image: Stack’s Bowers / CoinWeek.
The Bust Truncation of a 1936 Lincoln Cent. Image: Stack’s Bowers / CoinWeek.

(n.)

Truncation on coins can refer to the following things:

1.) The shortened part of a more complete object, such as a bust. The truncation is typically the bottom of an image; in the case of a bust, this might be a neck or the breast.

2.) The act of shortening or truncating a bust or other similar design element.

On modern coins, it is not uncommon to find designer or sculptor’s initials below or literally “in” the truncation, such as on the Lincoln cent or the Jefferson nickel. The truncation of Liberty’s neck on the obverse of the Morgan silver dollar is considered to be a particularly aesthetically pleasing example.

* * *

CoinWeek Sponsor
CoinWeek Sponsor
Previous article
Rebus – Coin Design Not by Words
Next article
1925-S Peace Dollar : A Collector’s Guide

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Bullion Sharks Silver

AU Capital Management US gold Coins

Doug Winter Numismatics Branch Mint Gold

DripShop Live

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2024 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Privacy Policy  -  Submit Articles  

2024 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.