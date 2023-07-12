What Not Online Auctions
Certified Coin Marketplace – CAC-Approved Coins Bring Premiums in June 2023

By Certified Acceptance Corporation

In addition to realizing impressive prices in internet sales during the month of June, CAC-approved coins fared well in a live auction in Costa Mesa, California. Here are 10 examples, selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1926-S Lincoln Cent in MS-64 RD

1926-S Lincoln Cent. CAC-approved MS64RD. Image: Stack's Bowers.
1926-S Lincoln Cent. CAC-approved MS64RD. Image: Stack's Bowers.

On June 14, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1926-S Lincoln cent for $15,600 USD. On October 7, 2022, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-64 1926-S Lincoln, without a CAC sticker, for $8,400. Both coins have received a ‘Full Red’ (RD) color designation from PCGS.

While certified MS-64RD 1926-S Lincolns have increased in value so far in 2023, this increase would not account for much of the difference between $15,600 and $8,400.

2. 1889-CC Morgan Dollar in XF-45

On June 14, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved XF-45 grade 1889-CC Morgan silver dollar for $6,600. XF-45 grade 1889-CC Morgans are not auctioned often. On Oct. 11, 2022, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded XF-45 1889-CC Morgan dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $3,960. On Oct. 7, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded XF-45 1889-CC Morgan dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $4,440.

Market levels for XF-45 grade 1889-CC Morgans were, at most, 5% higher in June 2023 than they were in October 2022.

3. 1921 Peace Dollar in MS-64

1921 Peace Dollar. CAC-approved MS64. Image: Stack's Bowers.
1921 Peace Dollar. CAC-approved MS64. Image: Stack's Bowers.

On June 14, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1921 Peace silver dollar for $1,800. On May 10, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1921 Peace silver dollar without a CAC sticker for $1,320.

4. 1924 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle in MS-66

1924 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle. CAC-approved MS66. Image: Stack's Bowers.
1924 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle. CAC-approved MS66. Image: Stack's Bowers.

On June 14, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1924 Saint-Gaudens $20 gold coin for $6,000. On May 31, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1924 Saint, without a CAC sticker, for $3,480. A little earlier, on May 5, Heritage auctioned four PCGS-graded MS-66 1924 $20 gold coins, each without a CAC sticker, for $3,600, $3,000, $3,000, and $2,882.40, respectively. On the same day, Heritage also auctioned an NGC-graded MS-66 1924 twenty, without a CAC sticker, for $3,000.

5. 1920-D Mercury Dime in MS-64

On June 15, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1920-D Mercury dime for $1,440. On March 8, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1920-D dime, without a CAC sticker, for $900. Both coins received a ‘Full Bands’ (FB) designation from PCGS.

6. 1907 Quarter Eagle in MS-66

On June 18, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1907 $2.5 gold coin for $1,677.50. On January 4, 2023, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1907 $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $1,020. Market values for these were close to being the same in June as they were in January 2023, possibly a 1% to 3% difference.

7. 1903 Barber Quarter in Proof 65

On June 19, Heritage sold a CAC-approved Proof-65 1903 quarter for $1,920. On April 18, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified Proof-65 1903 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $1,080.

8. 1927-S Buffalo Nickel in AU-58

On June 25, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1927-S nickel for $840.40. On December 13, 2022, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded AU-58 1927-S nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $504.

Market values for these were not significantly higher in June 2023 than they were in December 2022.

1936 Albany Half Dollar. CAC-approved MS67. Image: GreatCollections.
1936 Albany Half Dollar. CAC-approved MS67. Image: GreatCollections.

9. 1936 Albany Commemorative Half Dollar in MS-67

On June 25, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1936 Albany commemorative half dollar for $1,486.65. On April 30, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1936 Albany commemorative half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $593.26. Both coins feature colorful toning with similar yellow and orange-russet tints. On March 19, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS-graded MS-67 1936 Albany commemorative half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $759.38.

10. 1916-S Eagle in AU-58

On June 25, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1916-S $10 gold coin for $2,475. On May 10, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded AU-58 1916-S $10 coin, without a CAC sticker, for $1,560.
 

