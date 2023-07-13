Rare Double Eagles Return Home for ANA Convention Display

Unique 1910 Experimental Finish and 1921 Satin Finish Saint-Gaudens Double Eagles from Brian Hendelson Collection on view in Pennsylvania

The unique Experimental Finish 1910 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle, described by researchers as “one of the most important recent discoveries in 20th-century American numismatics,” will be displayed alongside the finer of the two known Satin Finish Proof 1921 Saints at the American Numismatic Association (ANA) 2023 Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money. It is the first time these multi-million-dollar, Philadelphia Mint coins will be publicly exhibited together in their home state of Pennsylvania.

The coins are from the personal collection of Brian Hendelson, president of Classic Coin Company of Bridgewater, New Jersey, and will be displayed at booth #1202 during the ANA convention in the David L. Lawrence Convention in Pittsburgh, August 8-12, 2023.

“I love numismatics and American history. The first time these two coins were displayed together was at the ANA 2022 Convention in the Chicago area, and the gratifying response was tremendous. I’m delighted to let the public again have the opportunity to see these important United States coins in person, this time in the state in which they were struck over a century ago,” said Hendelson.

The lettered-edge 1910 Double Eagle, designed by acclaimed sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, is graded PCGS SP66+ CAC. It is the only known example of this type of Experimental Finish with surfaces that are lighter and more reflective than Satin Finish proofs, and brighter than Matte Proofs of that era.

The 1921 Satin Finish Double Eagle is graded PCGS SP64+ CAC and was discovered in 2006, a half dozen years after the first known example was discovered. No others have been reported since then.

The Satin Finish was used on 1909 and 1910 Double Eagle Proofs; however, experimental pieces with Satin Finishes from different years are now known, including the two from 1921.

For additional information about Classic Coin Company, call (908) 725-5600 or visit www.ClassicCoinCompany.com. For information about the ANA 2023 Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money, visit www.WorldsFairOfMoney.com.

