Sold-Out Cherrypickers’ Guide, Part II Gets Second Printing

Whitman Publishing is releasing a second printing of the Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties: Volume II, 6th Edition. The sixth edition of the popular reference book originally debuted at the 2023 ANA World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“The Cherrypickers’ Guide was one of our best book sellers of the entire year,” said Whitman Vice President of Sales Dawn Burbank. “We sold the entire print run of over 7,200 copies in just under four months.”

The 320-page spiralbound hardcover Cherrypickers’ Guide can be ordered online for $39.95 USD at Whitman.com, Whitman’s eBay store, and Amazon, and it will be available in bookstores, hobby shops, and other online retailers nationwide later in March.

Few books have excited the coin-collecting community like the Cherrypickers’ Guide series. Since the first edition burst onto the scene in 1990, thousands of hobbyists have been searching for the rare die varieties described inside. This handy book tells you how to “cherrypick”–that is, how to examine coins that look normal at first glance but have unusual characteristics, such as doubled and tripled dies, overdates, repunched mintmarks, and other features that can reveal a common coin to be a rare and valuable variety.

Cherrypickers’ Guide, Volume III Coming This Summer