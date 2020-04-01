To our American Numismatic Association community,

While this Coronavirus has impacted all facets of our lives, the American Numismatic Association (ANA) has been focused on how we can keep our members safe and engaged.

Sharing our collecting passion with others is part of what makes the hobby so enjoyable, and the ANA offers an abundance of online programs that can keep you connected to the ANA community. As a matter of fact, we recently launched a members-only Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/anamembers where members can share in a safe environment all things numismatic (no trading or advertising allowed). And we’ll be creating more online content in the weeks ahead to keep you entertained, educated and engaged.

I also want to remind you that your membership includes access to The Numismatist archives from 1888 to the present via Exact Editions at money.org/thenumismatist/digitalarchives (call us at 800-514-2646 if you need assistance logging in). And Money Museum virtual exhibits are available at money.org/money-museum/virtual-exhibits. Young collectors in your household can find all kinds of ways to get involved with games, quizzes and coin projects at money.org/young-numismatists.

ANA President Steve Ellsworth, your Board of Governors and I also are working on contingency plans for Summer Seminar and the Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money, should it be necessary to cancel these events to keep our members and community safe. Information will be posted on money.org as updates become available.

Because Colorado’s governor has issued a “stay at home” directive, the American Numismatic Association team is working remotely to serve you. Rest assured that our phone lines and email are open and staff is prepared to be responsive to your inquiries (although it may take a tad longer than usual); your patience is appreciated.

The American Numismatic Association is pivoting and innovating, and is devoted to helping our members adapt and endure through this pandemic. In short, our efforts are redoubled to ensure the long-term viability of the hobby and our Association. Please don’t hesitate to reach out in these times. We’re here for you.

Sincerely,

Kim Kiick

Executive Director, American Numismatic Association (ANA)

