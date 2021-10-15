On September 14, the American Numismatic Association (ANA) Board of Governors voted unanimously to name the Association’s annual higher education scholarship the Gerome Walton Memorial College Scholarship to honor Gerome Walton’s countless contributions to the ANA. An accomplished numismatist and longtime ANA volunteer, Walton procured a Modern Woodmen grant, which helps to fund the scholarship.

Walton served as the ANA’s assistant treasurer from 1988 until his passing in August 2021. He was an avid numismatic author and researcher who generously contributed his expertise to the ANA. In 1978 he wrote A History of Nebraska Banking and Paper Money, which became the preeminent reference on the topic. His August 2020 Numismatist article, “The Women Behind Nebraska Bank Notes”, earned the second-place ANA Catherine Sheehan Literary Award for U.S. Paper Money Studies.

The Gerome Walton Memorial College Scholarship is awarded annually to two deserving students based on exceptional academic performance, numismatic accomplishments, and financial need. The scholarship provides $1,000 to go toward the winners’ tuition, books, or supplies, and recipients are eligible to receive the scholarship for up to four years.

Applications for the 2022 Gerome Walton Memorial College Scholarship will be available in January. Applicants must be high school seniors and members of the Association.

For additional information, contact ANA Education Director Rod Gillis at (719) 482-9845 or email [email protected].

* * *

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.