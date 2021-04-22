In 2019, I was honored to have been elected to the ANA Board of Governors. The past year has been an incredibly difficult time for the association. Many events that provide funding for our numismatic education programs were canceled. Hopefully, the COVID-19 crisis will soon be under control, and the ANA can again host such events as the Summer Seminar, the National Money Show, and the World’s Fair of Money.

During my first term, I have been the Chair of the Fund Development committee. The long-term financial health of the ANA has always been my primary focus as a member of the board. We have made great progress in the last 18 months, and if re-elected I will continue to build on this success. The educational mission of the ANA cannot be fulfilled without proper funding.

For over 25 years I have worked with numismatics as the administrative manager of Mid-American Rare Coin Galleries. During this time I have attended numismatic conventions and club events around the world. My business and numismatic backgrounds have given me an advantage in serving the ANA during my first term of office.

Coin clubs are critical to numismatics, and many years ago I helped my husband organize the Bluegrass Coin Club in Lexington, Kentucky. Today, the club is very healthy, with over 50 members. Club outreach is vital for the ANA, and after the COVID-19 crisis, I hope to participate in meetings around the country once again.

I have been a member of the ANA for over 25 years. By attending the Summer Seminars, I have seen the wonderful work of the ANA staff and volunteers. These seminars gave me the opportunity to learn more about numismatics and discover the importance of this pillar of numismatic education.

During the past year, ANA numismatic education has moved online with great success. If re-elected, I will continue to support this important and successful new initiative. Online education is the future of the ANA, and we all need to help the organization make this transition. Please consider me with your vote in this summer’s election.

Mary Lynn V. Garrett

ANA Governor

LM6959