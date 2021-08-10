Complete List of Award Winners
By Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG) ……
Esteemed researcher and award-winning numismatic author Roger W. Burdette is this year’s recipient of The Clemy, the highest honor given by the Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG).
“The Clemy is a coveted, annual award presented in recognition of writing skill, dedication to numismatics, sense of humor and dedication to the Numismatic Literary Guild,” explained former NLG Executive Director Ron Guth.
Founded in 1968, the NLG is a nonprofit organization open to any editors, reporters, authors, writers, catalogers, webmasters, bloggers or producers of audio or video involving all forms of money, medals, tokens, and other numismatic collectibles. Information about applying for NLG membership is available online at www.NLGonline.org/membership.
The organization’s annual awards were announced on August 6, 2021. The video presentation, produced by current NLG Executive Director Charles Morgan, can be viewed below.
The following is a list of the 2021 award categories and winners as compiled by NLG Awards Coordinator David W. Lange.
* * *
BEST SPECIALIZED BOOKS
United States or Early American Coins
- The Confident Carson City Coin Collector – Rusty Goe
Ancient or Medieval Coins (pre-1500)
- Money and Power in Hellenistic Bactria – Simon Glenn
World Coins (1500 to Date)
- A Legacy of Collection: The NC Collection of Chinese Coins – Nelson Chang
Paper Money
- A Guide Book of Continental Currency and Coins – Q. David Bowers
Tokens & Medals
- Old Regime France and its Jetons – James E. McClellan III
Numismatic Investment or Marketplace
- Cash in Your Coins – Beth Deisher
Numismatic History or Personalities
- Coin Collecting Albums, Volume 3, Whitman Publishing Company – David W. Lange
BOOK OF THE YEAR
- The Confident Carson City Coin Collector – Rusty Goe
NUMISMATIC FEATURE ARTICLES
United States Coins – Early
- “Were Some Proof Trade Dollars Struck as Medals?” – Roger W. Burdette – Coin World
United States Coins – Modern
- “New Light Shed on Mysterious Past of 1913 Liberty Head Nickel” – Robert Van Ryzin – Numismatic News
Ancient or Medieval Coins (pre-1500)
- “Libertas and Freedom from Financial Burden in the Reigns of Trajan and Hadrian” – Nathan T. Elkins – American Journal of Archaeology
World Coins (1500 to Date)
- “Recent Auction of Tanintharyi Coinage” – Philip Hauret – HistoryResearch.net
Paper Money
- “Running Antelope and the 1899 $5 Silver Certificate” – Chris Bulfinch – CoinWeek.com
Tokens & Medals
- “A Maine to Remember” – David Schenkman – TAMS Journal
Numismatic Investment or Marketplace
- “Reimagining Coin Collecting and Investing” – Joshua McMorrow-Hernandez – COINage
Numismatic History or Personalities
- “Collecting American Colonial Coins in 18th Century England” – Jeff Rock – Journal of Early American Numismatics
NUMISMATIC COLUMNS
United States Coins – Early
- “USA Coin Album” – David W. Lange – The Numismatist
United States Coins – Modern
- “The Coin Analyst” – Louis Golino – CoinWeek.com
Ancient or Medieval Coins (pre-1500)
- “NGC Ancients” – Numismatic Guaranty Corporation – NGC eNews
World Coins (1500 to Date)
- “World Coins on the Block” – Jeff Starck – Coin World
Paper Money
- “Uncoupled” – Fred Schwan & Joseph Boling – Paper Money
Tokens & Medals
- “Tokens & Medals” – David Schenkman – The Numismatist
Numismatic Investment or Marketplace
- “Weekly Market Report” – Jeff Garrett – NGC eNews
Numismatic History or Personalities
- “It’s News to Me” – Donn Pearlman – COINage
PERIODICALS
Best Investment Newsletter (tie for first)
- Liberty’s Outlook – Patrick A. Heller, editor
- Rosen Numismatic Advisory – Maurice Rosen, editor
Best Professional Periodical
- Alaskan Token Collector & Polar Numismatist – Dick Hanscom, editor
Best Club or Not-for-Profit Periodical – Large Circulation
- The Numismatist – Caleb Noel, editor
Best Club or Not-for-Profit Periodical – Small Circulation
- Paper Money – Benny Bolin, editor
WEBSITES
Best Online News Website
- CoinWeek.com – Charles Morgan, editor
Best Dealer or Industry Website
- Coins.HA.com – Heritage Auctions
Best Non-Trade Website
- The History of Money Virtual Tour – American Numismatic Association
Best Numismatic Social Media Platform or Coin Collector Forum
- Instagram.com/ngccoins – Numismatic Guaranty Corporation
Best Blog
- Numismatics.org/pocketchange – American Numismatic Society
AUCTION OR FIXED-PRICE CATALOGS
Best U.S. Coin Auction Catalog
- Donald G. Partrick Collection – Heritage Auctions
Best World Coin Auction Catalog
- Paramount Collection – Heritage Auctions
Best Paper Money Auction Catalog
- Mike Coltrane Collection – Heritage Auctions
Best Book or Exonumia Auction Catalog (tie for first)
- Charles Opitz Collection – Kagin’s Auctions
- Richard Margolis Library – Kolbe & Fanning
AUDIO-VISUAL
Audio
- The Planchet, featuring David Hendin – American Numismatic Society
Video
- Money Talks – American Numismatic Society
Still Photography
- Halley’s Comet – Michael A. Kodysz – ANA eLearning Academy
Software or App
- HA.com/live – Heritage Auctions
SPECIAL AWARDS
James A. Miller Award – Article or Story of the Year
- “Collecting American Colonial Coins in 18th Century England” – Jeff Rock – Journal of Early American Numismatics
Lee Martin Founder’s Award – Best All-Around Portfolio
- Steve Roach
The Ribbit
- Douglas Winter
The Clemy
- Roger W. Burdette