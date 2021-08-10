Complete List of Award Winners

By Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG) ……

Esteemed researcher and award-winning numismatic author Roger W. Burdette is this year’s recipient of The Clemy, the highest honor given by the Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG).

“The Clemy is a coveted, annual award presented in recognition of writing skill, dedication to numismatics, sense of humor and dedication to the Numismatic Literary Guild,” explained former NLG Executive Director Ron Guth.

Founded in 1968, the NLG is a nonprofit organization open to any editors, reporters, authors, writers, catalogers, webmasters, bloggers or producers of audio or video involving all forms of money, medals, tokens, and other numismatic collectibles. Information about applying for NLG membership is available online at www.NLGonline.org/membership.

The organization’s annual awards were announced on August 6, 2021. The video presentation, produced by current NLG Executive Director Charles Morgan, can be viewed below.

The following is a list of the 2021 award categories and winners as compiled by NLG Awards Coordinator David W. Lange.

* * *

BEST SPECIALIZED BOOKS

United States or Early American Coins

The Confident Carson City Coin Collector – Rusty Goe

Ancient or Medieval Coins (pre-1500)

Money and Power in Hellenistic Bactria – Simon Glenn

World Coins (1500 to Date)

A Legacy of Collection: The NC Collection of Chinese Coins – Nelson Chang

Paper Money

A Guide Book of Continental Currency and Coins – Q. David Bowers

Tokens & Medals

Old Regime France and its Jetons – James E. McClellan III

Numismatic Investment or Marketplace

Cash in Your Coins – Beth Deisher

Numismatic History or Personalities

Coin Collecting Albums, Volume 3, Whitman Publishing Company – David W. Lange

BOOK OF THE YEAR

The Confident Carson City Coin Collector – Rusty Goe

NUMISMATIC FEATURE ARTICLES

United States Coins – Early

“Were Some Proof Trade Dollars Struck as Medals?” – Roger W. Burdette – Coin World

United States Coins – Modern

“New Light Shed on Mysterious Past of 1913 Liberty Head Nickel” – Robert Van Ryzin – Numismatic News

Ancient or Medieval Coins (pre-1500)

“Libertas and Freedom from Financial Burden in the Reigns of Trajan and Hadrian” – Nathan T. Elkins – American Journal of Archaeology

World Coins (1500 to Date)

“Recent Auction of Tanintharyi Coinage” – Philip Hauret – HistoryResearch.net

Paper Money

“Running Antelope and the 1899 $5 Silver Certificate” – Chris Bulfinch – CoinWeek.com

Tokens & Medals

“A Maine to Remember” – David Schenkman – TAMS Journal

Numismatic Investment or Marketplace

“Reimagining Coin Collecting and Investing” – Joshua McMorrow-Hernandez – COINage

Numismatic History or Personalities

“Collecting American Colonial Coins in 18th Century England” – Jeff Rock – Journal of Early American Numismatics

NUMISMATIC COLUMNS

United States Coins – Early

“USA Coin Album” – David W. Lange – The Numismatist

United States Coins – Modern

“The Coin Analyst” – Louis Golino – CoinWeek.com

Ancient or Medieval Coins (pre-1500)

“NGC Ancients” – Numismatic Guaranty Corporation – NGC eNews

World Coins (1500 to Date)

“World Coins on the Block” – Jeff Starck – Coin World

Paper Money

“Uncoupled” – Fred Schwan & Joseph Boling – Paper Money

Tokens & Medals

“Tokens & Medals” – David Schenkman – The Numismatist

Numismatic Investment or Marketplace

“Weekly Market Report” – Jeff Garrett – NGC eNews

Numismatic History or Personalities

“It’s News to Me” – Donn Pearlman – COINage

PERIODICALS

Best Investment Newsletter (tie for first)

Liberty’s Outlook – Patrick A. Heller, editor

Rosen Numismatic Advisory – Maurice Rosen, editor

Best Professional Periodical

Alaskan Token Collector & Polar Numismatist – Dick Hanscom, editor

Best Club or Not-for-Profit Periodical – Large Circulation

The Numismatist – Caleb Noel, editor

Best Club or Not-for-Profit Periodical – Small Circulation

Paper Money – Benny Bolin, editor

WEBSITES

Best Online News Website

CoinWeek.com – Charles Morgan, editor

Best Dealer or Industry Website

Coins.HA.com – Heritage Auctions

Best Non-Trade Website

The History of Money Virtual Tour – American Numismatic Association

Best Numismatic Social Media Platform or Coin Collector Forum

Instagram.com/ngccoins – Numismatic Guaranty Corporation

Best Blog

Numismatics.org/pocketchange – American Numismatic Society

AUCTION OR FIXED-PRICE CATALOGS

Best U.S. Coin Auction Catalog

Donald G. Partrick Collection – Heritage Auctions

Best World Coin Auction Catalog

Paramount Collection – Heritage Auctions

Best Paper Money Auction Catalog

Mike Coltrane Collection – Heritage Auctions

Best Book or Exonumia Auction Catalog (tie for first)

Charles Opitz Collection – Kagin’s Auctions

Richard Margolis Library – Kolbe & Fanning

AUDIO-VISUAL

Audio

The Planchet, featuring David Hendin – American Numismatic Society

Video

Money Talks – American Numismatic Society

Still Photography

Halley’s Comet – Michael A. Kodysz – ANA eLearning Academy

Software or App

HA.com/live – Heritage Auctions

SPECIAL AWARDS

James A. Miller Award – Article or Story of the Year

“Collecting American Colonial Coins in 18th Century England” – Jeff Rock – Journal of Early American Numismatics

Lee Martin Founder’s Award – Best All-Around Portfolio

Steve Roach

The Ribbit

Douglas Winter

The Clemy