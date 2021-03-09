The American Numismatic Association (ANA) will conduct its first-ever “Dealer Day” on Monday, August 9, in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, immediately prior to the World’s Fair of Money (worldsfairofmoney.com), which is slated for August 10-14. Both shows will be held in the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Rd.

Dealer Day provides numismatic dealers an opportunity to preview and purchase the best inventory available from the Association’s top purveyors of collectible coins, medals, paper money, tokens, and related items.

The 2021 Dealer Day will be open to the dealer community from 10 am to 5:30 pm, August 9. The day-long event is not open to the general public.

Bourse tables for Dealer Day are available to ANA member-dealers for $250 per table; the rate includes two personnel per table (additional personnel can be added for $125 each). Purchase of a World’s Fair of Money bourse table is required to have a table at Dealer Day. Dealers must have a resale certificate, federal tax ID, or tax license to secure a table or gain admission to the show. Admission is $125 at the door for non-table holder dealers. A VIP package that also includes early admission to the World’s Fair of Money the following day is available for $225.

Representatives from Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), the ANA’s official rare coin authentication and grading service, will be on-site to accept submissions during the show, as will personnel from Professional Coin Grading Services (PCGS) (on-site grading will not be available).

Attendees also will have access to lot viewing during Dealer Day for World’s Fair of Money auctions being held that week by Heritage Auctions and by Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

The annual World’s Fair of Money is considered the biggest week in numismatics. The event traditionally features expansive educational forums led by notable speakers sharing their numismatic expertise; exhibits of rare treasures from private collectors and the American Numismatic Association’s Money Museum; hundreds of dealers buying and selling numismatic items in all price ranges; and major auctions by Heritage Auctions and Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

For additional information about the 2021 Dealer Day or the World’s Fair of Money, call (719) 482-9849, email conventions@money.org or visit worldsfairofmoney.com/dealer-day.

