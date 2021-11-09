Classical Numismatic Group Announced as Official Auction Partner for 2022 National Money Show

Ken Bressett Collection of Roman Coinage to be Auctioned

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is pleased to announce that Classical Numismatic Group, LLC (CNG) will be conducting an Official ANA Auction at the National Money Show to be held at the iconic Broadmoor resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado, March 10-12, 2022. CNG also has been selected to conduct an Official ANA Auction at the Phoenix National Money Show in 2023.

Established in 1975, CNG is an international firm with offices in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and London, England with a focus on ancient, medieval and British numismatics, as well as U.S. coins.

The CNG auction will be online only, with lot viewing available at the show; the date of the auction is yet to be determined. The first part of the auction will be the sale of the Ken Bressett collection of Roman coinage. Bressett, the editor emeritus of A Guide Book of United States Coins (the official Red Book), was careful not to collect anything featured in the Red Book to avoid any conflict of interest, according to CNG Managing Director Mike Gasvoda. Bressett’s Roman coinage collection will comprise 300 to 350 lots.

“We are thrilled to be conducting an official ANA auction and hope that this is the first of many,” says Gasvoda. “As an ANA member for more than 40 years, it gives me great pleasure to be a part of furthering the mission of the Association.”

To consign items with CNG for the National Money Show auction, collectors can contact Gasvoda at [email protected].

The 2022 National Money Show offers collectors access to hundreds of dealers offering extensive numismatic inventory at all price levels, exhibits of rare and historical treasures, and educational programming for both beginning and seasoned hobbyists. The show is hosted by the nonprofit, Colorado Springs-based American Numismatic Association, which is dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its array of educational and outreach programs.

For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.

