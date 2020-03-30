Description:

The 10-Yuan one-ounce 1995 Silver Panda is a bullion coin produced by the official mint of the People’s Republic of China. The Silver Panda bullion coin program began in 1983 as an addition to the Gold Panda bullion coin series that was launched in 1982. Silver Panda coins have been minted in various sizes and denominations over the run of the series. The one-ounce 1995 Silver Panda contains one troy ounce of .999-fine silver, which was the standard compositional profile for 10-yuan silver Panda coins struck between the late 1980s and the release of the 2016 issue.

The designs of the Silver Panda coins change on a regular basis but always contain culturally significant Chinese touchstones. The obverse of the Panda bullion coin showcases the Temple of Heaven, a complex of religious buildings, house of worship and sacrificial altars that was originally built in 1420 and is located in the nation’s capital city of Beijing.

The reverse of the coin depicts the giant panda (Ailuropoda melanoleuca), an honored mammal native to China. An endangered species and China’s national animal, the panda numbers only about 2,000 members in the wild. All pandas that reside in zoological institutions around the world are on loan from China. Virtually 100 percent of a panda’s diet consists of bamboo, a giant woody grass that resembles sugar cane. The grass, found mainly in tropical regions, is the fastest-growing plant in the world and can grow as quickly as four feet in just 24 hours.

Obverse:

The obverse of the 1995 1-ounce silver Panda features the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, an iconic landmark at the Temple of Heaven. The hall, originally built in 1420, was once a rectangular structure known as The Great Hall for Sacrificial Rituals. In 1545, the hall was rebuilt into a round building with a triple-eave roof bedecked in blue, yellow and green glazed tiles that respectively symbolize Heaven, Earth and the mortal world. It was then renamed The Great Hall for Offering Sacrifices.

In 1751, the hall was again reconstructed with a triple-roofed structure boasting azure glazed tiles. It was then that the hall was called The Hall of Prayers for Good Harvests.

On the Panda coin, The Hall of Prayers for Good Harvests is depicted within a round cameo device surrounded by the date 1995 at the bottom-center of the design. Along the top rim are the Chinese characters 中华人民共和国, which translates into English as “People’s Republic of China”.

Reverse:

The reverses of the 1995 Uncirculated and Proof Silver Panda coins differ significantly.

The Uncirculated (bullion) silver 10-Yuan coins feature a panda reclined in the canopy of a bamboo tree and eating a branch. The denominational inscription 10元 (10 yuan) is nestled near the center-right of the design between the rim and the underside of a branch. Atop the reverse is the inscription .999 1oz Ag, which represents the coin’s one-ounce .999-fine silver composition, using the chemical symbol “Ag” (short for Argentum, or “silver” in Latin) to indicate the silver content.

The central device on the reverse of the Proof 1-ounce 1995 Panda silver coin is a panda, which is seen gesturing thirstily toward a picturesque stream in a forest of native Chinese flora. Bamboo stands prominently in the background. At the bottom of the reverse is the inscription 10元. 1OZAg•999 is inscribed at the top-center, expressing the coin’s .999-fine 1-ounce silver composition.

Edge:

The edge of the 1995 10-yuan 1oz silver Proof Panda coin is reeded.

Scarcity:

1995 Panda silver and gold bullion coins are considerably scarce due to low mintages across the board that year. Bullion prices were relatively stagnant in the mid-1990s, suppressing demand for silver and gold bullion coins during that period. This phenomenon is reflected in the lower mintage for several bullion products struck in that era, including the 1995 Chinese 50-Yuan 1/2-ounce gold coin, the Uncirculated or bullion-quality one-ounce 1996 American Silver Eagle, and the one-ounce silver 1997 Canadian Maple Leaf. Today, all three coins represent key dates for their respective series.

Die Varieties:

There are two die varieties among Mint State 1995 Silver Panda 10-yuan coins: Large Twig and Small Twig varieties. These varieties exist because the Uncirculated coins were struck at two different mints; the 1995 10-yuan Silver Panda from the Shanghai Mint features a “Large Twig” design, while the “Small Twig” Panda was struck at the Shenyang Mint.

On the 1995 Large Twig design, the bamboo branch extends upwards from the panda’s paw. The branch does not extend beyond the panda’s paw on the Small Twig variety. Furthermore, Large Date and Small Date sub-varieties exist for the 1995 Small Twig 10-yuan Silver Panda. The digits of the Large Date variety have a rounded relief appearance and small serifs, whereas the numerals on the Small Date coin are flatter in relief and have bolder, rounder serifs.

Coin Specifications:

Country: People’s Republic of China Year Of Issue: 1995 Denomination: 10 Yuan Mint Mark: Mintage: 170,000 (incl. Uncirculated & Proof) Alloy: 0.999% Silver Weight: 31.1 g Diameter: 40 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer REV Designer Quality: Uncirculated/Bullion, Proof

