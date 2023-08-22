What Not Online Auctions
CoinWeek Podcast #181: Nicholas Bruyer on Treasury Notes

By CoinWeek


 

Mobile phone users. Stream this podcast for free by downloading the podomatic app or subscribe to the CoinWeek Podcast on iTunes.

* * *

In this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, CoinWeek editor Charles Morgan talks with author Nicholas Bruyer on the subject of United States paper money and its multi-faceted role as a money of growth and of last resort.

Charles also discusses Nicholas Bruyer’s new book, U.S. Treasury Notes, 1812-1865: An Illustrated History (Stack’s Bowers, 2023), which offers readers a trove of information that will help illuminate not just the issue and circulation of Treasury Notes but also provide some context for the coins that circulated around the same period. [CoinWeek published a First Read of Bruyer’s book earlier this summer.CW]

The CoinWeek Podcast is sponsored by PCGS. To learn locate a PCGS coin or banknote dealer near you, and learn so much more about collecting and the numismatic market, visit www.pcgs.com.

* * *

©2023 Collecting Media, LLC

Coinweek is the Gold Standard for independent online media concerning rare coin and currency news; with analysis and information contributed by leading experts across the numismatic spectrum.

More news and videos about coin collecting at CoinWeek.
 

Royal Mint Commemorates JRR Tolkien on New Coin

