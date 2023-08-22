CoinWeek Podcast #181: Nicholas Bruyer on Treasury Notes

Mobile phone users. Stream this podcast for free by downloading the podomatic app or subscribe to the CoinWeek Podcast on iTunes.

In this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, CoinWeek editor Charles Morgan talks with author Nicholas Bruyer on the subject of United States paper money and its multi-faceted role as a money of growth and of last resort.

Charles also discusses Nicholas Bruyer’s new book, U.S. Treasury Notes, 1812-1865: An Illustrated History (Stack’s Bowers, 2023), which offers readers a trove of information that will help illuminate not just the issue and circulation of Treasury Notes but also provide some context for the coins that circulated around the same period. [CoinWeek published a First Read of Bruyer’s book earlier this summer. —CW]

