Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
L & C Coins Sale
What Not Online Auctions
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
Price Charting Coins

HomePricesCoin Values

PriceCharting – Major Collectible Pricing Site Adds Free US Coins Price Guide

By CoinWeek

Individual coin price page

PriceCharting is one of the web’s most popular price guides for many collectibles and has recently launched a robust and free US Coins price guide. The site aggregates coin sales data across large web marketplaces (eBay and Heritage among others), and provides unbiased pricing analytics as well as Collection management tools at no cost to collectors.

PriceCharting’s different price guides

With nearly one million site unique users each week, PriceCharting has been online for nearly a decade, having made its name in retro video games and since expanded its pricing algorithm to sports cards, trading cards, and comics. With this expansion into US coins, Collectors can log all of their different collectibles into a single Collection and understand how values change over time in their personal Collection Dashboard.

Completed sale links

The US Coin guide includes all major strike types and variations, and each coin’s individual price page provides links to previous sales. In addition users can view historical price trends and comparative trends with other coins or even categories of collectibles.

eBay custom Deal Alerts

Set completion widget

Set collectors will be happy to know that PriceCharting allows users to see how far along they are on particular “sets” of coins, and they’re also able to add missing coins to a Wishlist that will send notifications when a particular coin appears on a public marketplace. Users can add custom notification criteria as well, for example if they want to find an 1878 Morgan dollar for 20% below market price.

Collection profit tracking

In the Dashboard collectors can view analytics about the content and value of their collection over time. They can even view the historical profitability of their holdings. The more meticulous collectors can also sort items into particular folders with custom names. Popular example include “coins to sell,” “coins to upgrade,” and “toned coins.”

Head over to https://www.pricecharting.com/category/coins to check it out!

Previous article
CoinWeek Podcast #181: Nicholas Bruyer on Treasury Notes
Next article
Rare 1845 Proof Gold Master Set Display at Long Beach

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CAC coin verification of grading
AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins
Price Charting Coins
David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions

Great Collection Coin Auctions

CoinWeek Facebook Account

CoinWeek Twitter Account

CoinWeek YouTube Channel

What Not Online Auctions
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
L & C Coins Summer Sale

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.