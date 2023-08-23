Register Now for the 2023 Coinage of the Americas Conference

Coinage of the Americas Conference 2023 : 18th- & 19th-Century Design and Production

The 18th and 19th centuries saw the beginning and apex of the Industrial Revolution in the United States and abroad, when the design and production methods of numismatic objects drastically changed. New machines were created for the sake of monetary creation while old methods never seemed to fully fade away. This was not only true for the production of coins, tokens, and medals, but especially for paper currencies.

Some of the most beautiful and iconic coins and paper currencies were made during this period, some inspired by millennia-old coins and others serving as inspirations for centuries to come. The artists and engravers who created those designs were recognized as masters of their craft in their own time, and are now hailed as luminaries by present-day numismatists. In addition to their artistic contributions, many of them also had a hand in the technological improvements for numismatic production during this period.

