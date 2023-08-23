Register Now for the 2023 Coinage of the Americas Conference

Coinage of the Americas Conference 2023 : 18th- & 19th-Century Design and Production
When:
- September 22–23, 2023: 9:00 AM–4:00 PM ET
- Breakfast, lunch, and closing reception included for in-person attendance.
Where:
- American Numismatic Society
- 75 Varick Street, Floor 11
- New York, NY
Cost:
IN-PERSON ATTENDANCE
- Members, $150
- Non-members, $275
VIRTUAL ATTENDANCE
- Members, Free
- Non-members, $50
The 18th and 19th centuries saw the beginning and apex of the Industrial Revolution in the United States and abroad, when the design and production methods of numismatic objects drastically changed. New machines were created for the sake of monetary creation while old methods never seemed to fully fade away. This was not only true for the production of coins, tokens, and medals, but especially for paper currencies.
Some of the most beautiful and iconic coins and paper currencies were made during this period, some inspired by millennia-old coins and others serving as inspirations for centuries to come. The artists and engravers who created those designs were recognized as masters of their craft in their own time, and are now hailed as luminaries by present-day numismatists. In addition to their artistic contributions, many of them also had a hand in the technological improvements for numismatic production during this period.
Coinage of the Americas Conference Papers
- “Christian Gobrecht, 1785–1844” – Len Augsburger
- “Proposals for Matthew Boulton’s American Coinage” – Roger Burdette
- “United States vs Gardner: Copper, Counterfeiting, and Connections in Belleville, New Jersey” – Bill Dalzell
- “Cranking Miss Betsey; A Workshop Exploring the Coin Press of the Massachusetts Bay Mint, 1655–1675” – Erik Goldstein
- “New World Proclamation Medals: An Analysis of Their Design, Minting Technology, and Political Importance” – Christopher McDowell
- “Karl Müller: Forgotten Master of Nineteenth Century Sculpture” – Scott H. Miller
- “Some Early Work of Die-sinker and Medalist Charles Cushing Wright” – Neil Musante
- “Influence of Enlightenment Publications on Technology and Design at the First United States Mint” – William Nyberg
- “Numismeta: The Rise of Self-Awareness on 18th and 19th Century Engravings” – Emily Pearce Seigerman
- “History Recovered: Saga of the 1792 Silver Disme” – Robert Rodriguez
- “Joseph Wright: Engraving American Independence” – P. Scott Rubin
- “‘Artistic Printing’: The Bank Note and Securities Designs of Thomas F. Morris” – Mark Tomasko