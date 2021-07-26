<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CoinWeek Podcast #162: James McCartney: From Coins to Catalogs

Today we are joined by James McCartney, senior numismatist and consignment director at Stack’s Bowers. In this episode, we talk about a side of the coin collecting market not experienced by most collectors. We talk about cataloging and what goes into that skill set. We talk about great coins that have passed through during his time with the firm. We also talk about what things that collectors can do to cross that gap between collector and professional numismatist. We also talk a little bit about specialization. All this is next on the CoinWeek Podcast.

* * *

