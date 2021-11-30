The CoinWeek Podcast is brought to you by PCGS. Check out PCGS’ new grading specials and take advantage of an exclusive offer to get a PCGS limited-edition 35th Anniversary Silver PCGS Box. You can also save money on Canadian banknote submissions and coin variety attributions. Visit pcgs.com/ccspecial to learn more.

CoinWeek Podcast #163: Why #FreeCoinDay Matters

This week on the CoinWeek Podcast, Rob Oberth joins CoinWeek editor Charles Morgan to discuss Free Coin Day, which will be held at more than 60 participating coin dealers on December 18, 2021.

Charles discusses how the hobby will benefit from an annual event where dealers can engage with existing and new collectors by giving them a free coin and offering them affordable and easy ways to get started in the coin hobby.

Rob talks about what he learned from his 2019 Great American Coin Hunt experience and how he is excited to join with Charles and CoinWeek to promote Free Coin Day to the dealer and collector community.

To learn more about Free Coin Day and locate a participating dealer, click here.

* * *

