CoinWeek Podcast #168: Remembering David Lisot, CoinWeek Co-Founder

On this episode, Charles Morgan remembers CoinWeek co-founder David Lisot. David passed away this week and left behind a meaningful body of video that documented the past 40 years of the numismatic hobby. Charles shares some of his stories of working with David at CoinWeek, how much David cared about the hobby and its practitioners, and how his legacy is being preserved for generations to come.

