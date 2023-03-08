Mobile phone users. Stream this podcast for free by downloading the podomatic app or subscribe to the CoinWeek Podcast on iTunes.

In today’s episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, CoinWeek Editor Charles Morgan talks to Joe Menna, Chief Engraver of the United States Mint.

Joe has devoted practically his whole life to art and now, as the main art director at the Mint, he gets to bring that lifetime of thought and devotion to bear on a task that is both an exciting personal opportunity and something bigger than himself: the creation of a national coinage that we can all be proud of. A task that Joe takes very much to heart.

To a collector, there is much to be learned here about recent Mint history, how the Mint works behind the scenes, and what being the Chief Engraver… a position officially revived after almost 40 years… entails in the 21st century.

To an artist, there’s a lot that can be gleaned from Joe’s open and earnest discussion about his experiences as both a student and a professional artist – as well as his thoughts and feelings on art itself. From José Luis García-López to Van Gogh, he’s not afraid to mix the low and the high, the popular and the fine.

We talk about all this and more, next, on the CoinWeek Podcast!

