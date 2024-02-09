Stack’s Bowers Collectors Choice Auction Highlights US Coins, Currency

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is holding their next Collectors Choice Online (CCO) Auction of U.S. coins and currency February 21-22. The session of U.S. coins, which consists of 772 lots, will take place at 9:00 am Pacific Time (12:00 pm Eastern). The currency session of 553 lots will take place the next day, also at 9:00 am PT (12:00 pm ET).

Below are select highlights from both sessions of the February Collectors Choice Online auction.

Highlights of the U.S. Coins CCO Auction

Lot 97205 : 1916-D Mercury Dime. VG-10 (PCGS).

If you can afford a VG-8, you should stretch for a VG-10 and if you can afford a F-12, you should stretch for a F-15. These two grade pairs have overlap in prices realized, when one analyzes the data. What does this VG-10 have going for it? Defined rims, separation between the lettering and the rim, and most of the vertical lines on the fasces. We are not a fan of the rim damage at 9 o’clock. If this 10 is bringing low 8 money, it might be a value buy for the right collector.

Lot 97261 : 1910-S Barber Half Dollar. MS-66 (PCGS).

Superb Gem Barber half dollars are typically beyond the reach of most collectors, which makes this flashy coin an attractive option for collectors pursuing a Brilliant Gem Mint Set. The 1910-S is middle of the road in terms of scarcity, so this particular date may be over-the-top for a Type Set collector.

Lot 97476 : 1899 Morgan Silver Dollar. MS-66+ (NGC). CAC.

This is a coin that we expect Greg Reynolds to write about in his monthly CAC Prices Realized column. The coin is a brilliant near superb gem 1899 Morgan dollar graded MS66+ by NGC and CAC-approved. Pops for this date fall off after MS65, and coins in MS67 have been trading for about $10,000 each lately. This could be a perfect addition to a Morgan dollar registry set.

Highlights of the U.S. Currency Collectors Choice Auction

Lot 98261 : Fr. 1890-E. 1929 $100 Federal Reserve Bank Note. Richmond. PMG Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ.

This Richmond Federal Reserve Bank Note from the Series of 1929 features the Jones / Woods signature combination and sits comfortably in the condition census for the type.

Lot 98355 : Fr. 2211-H. 1934 $1000 Federal Reserve Note. St. Louis. PCGS Banknote About Uncirculated 55.

High denomination bank notes ($500, $1,000, $5,000, and $10,000) are always in high demand and this nearly uncirculated example from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis has a nice look, good color, and strong embossing Minor pinholes are noted.

Lot 98544 : Memphis, Tennessee. $100 1929 Ty. 1. Fr. 1804-1. Union Planters NB & TC. Charter #13349. PMG Choice Uncirculated 64 EPQ.

The Union Planters National Bank & Trust Company is a popular bank for high grade examples of this Series of 1929 National Bank Note. This near gem example exhibits Exceptional Paper Quality and strong embossing.

Upcoming Stack’s Bowers U.S. Coin and Currency CCO Auctions

Stack’s Bowers will also be holding a U.S. coins-only Collectors Choice Online auction on March 6, and a coin and currency CCO sale on March 13-14, 2024. If you are interested in consigning your coins and currency to the March auctions, the deadline for U.S. coins is Monday, February 12; the deadline for U.S. currency is a week later on February 19. For more information, please email [email protected]. You can also call 1-800-458-4646 on the West Coast or 1-800-566-2580 for their East Coast office.

