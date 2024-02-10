1964-D Kennedy Half Dollar : A Collector’s Guide

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

The Crystal Coin Shop of Wakefield, Massachusetts, ran a promotion in the October 1976 issue of The Numismatist suggesting that recent trade publications indicated a possible end to the Eisenhower dollar and Kennedy half dollar series, and that collectors should stock up on these “two underpriced series at competitive prices.”

In that ad, they offered the 1964-D Kennedy half dollar in Brilliant Uncirculated for $2.75 each or $23.50 for 10 coins.

Top Population: PCGS MS68 (1, 5/2023). NGC MS68 (1, 4/2023).

The PCGS population of MS67 coins has increased in line with collector interest in the series. In 2006, a 1964-D Kennedy half dollar at this grade (then the top pop) would have brought between $2,600 and $3,000 USD at auction. Today, a typical MS67-certified example sells for about $450. Higher prices are reserved for examples graded MS67+. One PCGS MS68 and one NGC MS68 coin have so far been certified.

When buying certified examples at the higher grades, we recommend that you avoid darkly toned coins.

PCGS MS67+ #44655089: GreatCollections, May 29, 2022, Lot 1163639 – $3,487.50. Rose and rust colored toning.

1964-D Doubled Die Obverse (FS-101)

PCGS MS66+ #81638415: Heritage Auctions, January 8, 2017, Lot 9985 – $763.75. 30th Anniversary holder.

1964-D Tripled Die Obverse (FS-103)

PCGS MS67 #82250180: Heritage Auctions, April 27, 2017, Lot 3963 – $1,645. Pop 2 with none finer at the time of the sale.

1964-D Quadruped Die Obverse (FS-105)

PCGS MS66 #33933943: Heritage Auctions, February 5, 2017, Lot 21189 – $881.25. Brilliant. Population of five with none finer at the time of the sale.

1964-D Repunched Mintmark (FS-501)

PCGS MS66 #82114120: Heritage Auctions, September 7, 2018, Lot 3751 – $780.

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year Of Issue: 1964 Denomination: Half Dollar (USD) Mint Mark: D (Denver) Mintage: 156,205,446 Alloy: .900 silver, .100 copper Weight: 12.50 g Diameter: 31.00 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer Gilroy Roberts REV Designer Frank Gasparro Quality: Business Strike

