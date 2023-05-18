Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
Conditionally Scarce MS-70 1993 Silver Eagle at GreatCollections

By CoinWeek

1993 American Silver Eagle.

A 1993 American Silver Eagle bullion coin graded MS-70 by PCGS is being offered by GreatCollections, with bidding ending on Sunday, May 21 at 7:23:54 Pacific Time (10:23:54 Eastern).

The 1993 bullion-strike American Silver Eagle was one of the great key dates in the PCGS Set Registry, with a solitary coin graded MS-70 out of a total certified population of 101,328 coins, in the mid-2010s. Since then, the California-based grading service has awarded the grade more frequently. Over the past four years, the population has grown from 27 pieces to 105, and prices have come down to the point where it is now a realistic possibility that a quality-conscious registry set collector might be able to assemble a complete MS-70 set.

The blemish-free example being offered by GreatCollections (cert #47021132) is sharply struck with shimmering luster and is virtually spot free.

Current bid is at $2,450 USD after six bids.

* * *

To search through GreatCollection’s archive of over 600,000 certified coins the company has sold over the past eight years, please visit the GreatCollections Auction Archives.
 

A Possible Adjustment to Carson City Mint Coinage for 1882

