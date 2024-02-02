Cool Coins! Episodes 1-15 (2011-2013)

Cool Coins! is a long-running series of videos produced by CoinWeek that highlights interesting coins from dealers’ cases at major coin shows and conventions held across the country. The video series started in 2011 and initially featured coins and the occasional piece of paper money. Cool Currency!, an offshoot of Cool Coins!, debuted in 2012 with segments taped at the Memphis International Paper Money Show.

All episodes and all seasons of Cool Coins! are available on CoinWeek’s YouTube channel.

* * *

Episode #1: Cool Coins! at the Houston Money Show of the Southwest (2011)

Coins and Paper Money Featured:

Jim Bisognani – 1882 Trade Dollar, NGC PF66UCAM, #3428501-008. Grant Campbell – 1853-C $5 Liberty Head gold coin, NGC MS60, #263183-008. Chris McCawley – 1803 S-260 Draped Bust cent, PCGS MS63BN, #07405117. Max Keech – 1824 Central American Republic 8 Escudos gold coin, NGC MS61, 3394111-001 and an 1836 silver 8 reales in NGC AU58, #3072687-002. Sergio Sanchez – 1899 $5 Indian Chief Silver Certificate, PMG 55 EPQ. Jeff Wuller – 1881-S toned Morgan dollar. NGC MS64* #3145917-006.

Episode #2: FUN Coin Convention, Orlando (2012)

Coins and Paper Money Featured:

Dan Duncan – 1796 half dollar, NGC AU55, #3003156-001. Bob Green – 1921-S Faran Zerbe Proof Morgan dollar, PCGS SP65, #07163273. William Shamhart – 1915 Proof Barber quarter, PCGS PR68, #25537004. Leo Frese – 1792 half disme, PCGS AU55, 16101261. Brittany McManus – 1995 Proof Silver Eagle, NGC PF70UCAM #3241550-001. Kristen Oyster – 1861-O Seated Liberty half dollar, ANACS PF60, #2413297. Robert Higgins – 1776 Continental Dollar, NGC MS65, #1887816-001.

Episode #3: Long Bech Expo (February 2012)

Coins and Paper Money Featured:

Christine Karstedt – 1873-CC “No Arrows” Dime, PCGS MS65 (Unique). Ian Russell – 2009 Ultra High Relief bullion coin, PCGS MS70, #24383463. Lyn Knight – 1864 $10 Compound Interest Treasury Note, CGA 65. Robert Harwell – 1882-S Morgan Dollar, NGC MS65, #549409-001. Kathleen Duncan – 1939-D Oregon Trail Half Dollar, PCGS M68+, 20972276. Fred Weinberg – 1996-S Olympics Track and Field dollar, canceled obverse die. Joel Retted – 1885-CC Morgan dollar, in GSA Holder. Larry Shepherd – 1925 Norse Centennial Medal, Large Version, NGC MS64, #1770179-002 and Norse Centennial Medal struck in gold, NGC PF65 Matte, #1633322-001. Raul Seymour – 1997 Chinese five-ounce silver 50Y, NGC PR69DCAM, #3406545-007. David Hunt – 1781 Bronze Libertas Americana Medal, PCGS #20220673. Harry Miller – Shekel of Tyre.

Episode #4: London Coin Fair (2012)

Coins and Paper Money Featured:

Steve Hill, Director, A.H. Baldwin & Sons – 1601 Elizabeth I silver crown. Stephen Lockett, Director, London Coins Ltd – Henry VIII gold sovereign. Pamela West, British Notes – 1914 one pound bank note. David Miller, David Miller Ltd – 287 AD Roman bronze of Emperor Carausius. Peter Thompson, P&D Medallions – 1689 bronze gilded Security of Britain Medal of William and Mary. Stephen Lloyd, Director, Morton & Eden Ltd – 18th-century crown of Morocco.

Episode #5: Central States Numismatic Society Convention (2012)

Coins and Paper Money Featured:

Bonnie Sabel – 1803 $10 gold PCGS MS61, $50136677. Gregg Bingham – 1938 Arkansas half dollar NGC MS67*, #545454-051. Kevin Lipton – 1862 $10 gold NGC Proof 65 Ultra Cameo, #3415982-018. Mike Orlando – 1877 “Engraved Box” Trade dollar. Rick Snow – 1856 Flying Eagle Cent NGC Proof 65, S-2, #3122472-001. Patrick Heller – 1936 Cleveland half PCGS MS63, #9235822. Sergio Sanchez – $1,000 Legal Tender PMG VF25, #1018800-001. Allen Rowe – 1870-CC $20 Liberty NGC AU50, #3531774-001.

Episode #6: Cool Coins! at the TNA Convention (2012)

Michael Grant – 1916 German East Africa 20 Heller. Jack Gilbert – 1948 Roosevelt Dime NGC MS66FT, #1987681-016. Gary Andrews – 1807 half dollar in Extra Fine. Lee Logan – 1963 Roosevelt Dime DDR FS-801, PCGS PR67DCAM, #14172452. Steven Ellsworth – 1799 Draped Bust cent, NGC VF25 BN. Malcolm Self – 1861-O Liberty Seated half dollar, State Issue, SS Republic Shipwreck Recovery, NGC #1796668-248. James Fitzgerald – $100 Brownback National Currency Note of the Farmer’s National Bank of Fort Worth. Nathan Howe – Proof Franklin halves.

Episode #7: Early American Coppers Convention (2012)

Note: David Lisot did not identify any of the presenters in this episode.

1794 Liberty Cap Cent, Sheldon-39, two examples including the Bushnell-Husak-Ellsworth Specimen in PCGS AU55, #13457904. 1812 Classic Head Cent, Sheldon-291, with visible clash marks. 1817, Newcomb-17 with a double reverse brockage. 1802 Draped Bust Cent, Sheldon-241. 1787 18-87C Machin’s Mills Copper Token. 1852 Restrike Braided Hair half cent. 1805 Draped Bust half cent, Cohen-3.

Episode #8: Cool Coins! at the FUN Summer Coin Show (2012)

Kristen Oyster – 1,000-ounce silver Atocha treasure bar. Russell Augustin – 1830 Bechtler $1 Gold, PCGS XF40 CAC, #20820551. Bob Harwell – 1907 $20 Gold High Relief, Flat Edge, PCGS MS65, $25153979. Matthew Kleinsteuber – 1861 Clark Gruber $5 gold piece, K-6, PCGS AU58 CAC, #24139467. Peter Balatis – 1867 Proof Shield Nickel with Rays, PCGS PR65, #4469436. Mark Lighterman – Multiple capped die error Lincoln cent.

Episode #9: ANA World’s Fair of Money, Philadelphia (2012)

Stephen Hill, A.H. Baldwin & Sons – 1642 Charles I silver pound. Bob Green – 1854-O $20 Liberty Head gold coin, PCGS VF35, #10002325. Jeff Garrett – 1854 Dahlonega, NGC MS67*, #1720159-056. Gregory Cole, Dmitry Markov Coins & Medals – Tetradrachm of Ptolemy I. Chris McCawley, McCawley Grellman Auctions – 1808/7 C-1 half cent, PCGS F12BN CAC, #26291503. Panda America – 2012 Azteca kilo silver medal. Daniel Frank Sedwick, LLC – gold treasure artifact.

Episode #10: June Long Beach Expo (2012)

Allen Rowe – 1871-CC Liberty Seated dollar, PCGS XF45, #20850068. Mark Teller – 1886 Madagascar “Cannibal Queen” fantasy dollar. C. Logan McKechnie – 1878 “King of VAM’s” 44 Morgan dollar, PCGS XF45, 14651922. Tom Reynolds – 1808/7 C-1 half cent, VG Details, holed, rim ding, slightly bent. Jack Beymer – 1877 PCGS PR63CAM CAC, #16328239. Jim McGuigan – 1864 Two-Cent Piece, PCGS MS65RD, Legacy Holder #1555049. Ira Mish – Dueber Freemason pocket watch.

Episode #11: Cool Coins! at the Coinex London (2012)

Jeremy Cheek – Elizabeth I silver trade coin. Victor England – Greek silver turtle coin of Aegina. George Kountouridis – Spanish 8 reales counter stamped with head of George III. Wilhelm Museler – Silver Greek coin. Lisa Norfolk – 1930 silver Proof British Trade dollar. Malcolm Todywalla – Gold coin from India of King Gupta.

Episode #12: ANA National Money Show Dallas (2012)

Bob Green – 1932 $20 St. Gaudens PCGS MS65, #25522742. Earnest Palms – 1893-CC Morgan Dollar PCGS MS-64, #25512985. Gary Adkins – 1916 Standing Liberty quarter XF40, #26478361. Allen Rowe, Northern Nevada Coin – 1873-CC Seated Dollar, F15, #13148836. Eugene Bruder – 1847 Hawaii Cent, PCGS63, #9887830. Dan Duncan, Pinnacle Rarities – 1916 Pattern Walking Liberty Half NGC PF64, #3123955-013.

Episode #13: U.S. Mexican Numismatic Convention

Carlos Jara – 1778 silver medal of Charles III. Robert Briggs – Copper 1864 Mining token. Don Bailey – 1995 Silver 10 peso featuring Don Quixote. Salvatore Falcone – 1915 Chihuahua Parral silver Boleta. Angel Smith – 1915 Oaxaca gold 10 peso. Dave Keiss – 1998 silver one-ounce Libertad silver coin. Dave Busse – 1689 Charles II silver cob 8 reales. Todd McKenna – 1914 silver Muerta Huerta “Death Peso” Angel Fregoso – 1910 Banco Minera 10 peso commemorative bank note.

Episode #14: Cool Coins! at the Long Beach Expo (February 2013)

Steve Contursi – 1870 Longacre Pattern Dollar in Aluminum J-1018, NGC PF67, #2027402-001. Robert Higgins – 1922-S $20 Saint Gaudens PCGS MS-65, #25046129. Don Rinkor – 1881-S Morgan Silver Dollar, PCGS MS-66 PL CAC, #25102008. Gary Adkins – 1829 gold $2.50, NGC MS62, #455212-002. Russ Augustin – Roman silver Denarius of Nero (AD 54-68), NGC XF*, 4164148-001. Eugene Bruder – 1855 Half Cent PCGS MS64 Red, #3197023. Joseph Iorio – 1837 Gold Hudson Bay Token

Episode #15: Whitman Expo (March 2013)

Russ Augustin – 1861 $20 PCGS MS67, #5102294. John Brush – 1876 Trade Dollar PCGS MS66, #25063713. Sergio Sanchez – 1863 $10 Legal Tender, PCGS64 PPQ. Chris Moran – 1919-D Standing Liberty Quarter PCGS MS62 FH CAC, #19341644. Tom Reynolds – 1804 Large Cent Unofficial Restrike of c. 1860, Est. MS63. Grant Campbell – 1889-CC Morgan Dollar PCGS MS61, #24179231. Robert Higgins – $1,000 Venetian Hotel Casino Chip.

