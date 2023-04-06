Recent examples of fake “certified” Morgan and Peace dollars have been found with the same certification numbers on the encapsulation inserts, cautions the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation (ACEF).

“Unsuspecting buyers may find that the cert number perfectly matches the coin when they look it up on a legitimate authentication company’s website, but counterfeiters are spewing out multiple fakes of some coins and repeatedly using a real cert number in fake holders with fake certification inserts,” said Doug Davis, ACEF Anti-Counterfeiting Director. “Unfortunately, we’re also seeing an increase in the number of ‘encapsulated’ counterfeits without identical cert numbers.”

Recent examples of fakes using the same cert numbers include counterfeit 1881-CC Morgan dollars with fake PCGS certification as MS64 and counterfeit 1921 High Relief Peace dollars with fake PCGS certification as MS64.

Davis said ACEF and its all-volunteer Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force (ACTF) recently received an alert from a long-time collector in Oklahoma who saw a suspicious 1911 $10 Eagle and 1907 $20 Double Eagle, both purportedly in PCGS holders, advertised on Craigslist. Subsequent examination by PCGS authenticators indicated both the coins and holders are counterfeit.

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) and Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) have deactivated at least temporarily some certification numbers from their cert verification services because of the unauthorized use of the numbers on known counterfeits appearing in the marketplace, according to Davis who is working with ANACS, NGC, and PCGS authentication services to fight the fakes.

“It is becoming increasingly alarming to see these types of counterfeits being introduced into the marketplace. NGC and PCGS have worked closely with ACEF/ACTF in authenticating coins sent to them for their review and expert opinion. If a coin/slab is found to be counterfeit NGC and PCGS flag the cert number,” said Davis, a former Texas Police Chief.

“The Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation is tracking hundreds of websites selling fakes, many of them apparently operated by the same individuals or companies, but often under different company names. We have been placing test orders to learn about new fakes and scams so the public can be alerted,” explained Davis.

Davis will attend the 2023 Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS) convention and coin show in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois, April 27-30, to meet with collectors and dealers. He will have an educational display with examples of counterfeit rare coins and bullion items sold in the marketplace.

“Counterfeiters are getting smarter, and the technology is getting more sophisticated, so it is extremely important that collectors and the general public buy from knowledgeable, reputable professional dealers or the financial losses could be devastating,” advised Davis.

For additional information, contact the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation by email at [email protected], or visit the website at www.ACEFonline.org.