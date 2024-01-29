David Lawrence Rare Coins Launches Red Carpet Rarities Auctions

On Friday, January 26, 2024, Virginia Beach coin dealer David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) announced plans to launch a new series of weekly auctions focused on curated collections and selected rarities.

The new branded sales will launch as Red Carpet Rarities Auctions and kick off with a complete set of United States quarters struck from 1796 to 1964. The quarter series comprises six major design types produced over 228 years of American coinage history. The first collection to be offered, Helen’s Collection, features many rare dates – including a choice 1796 Draped Bust quarter graded PCGS CAC XF40; a rare 1871-CC Liberty Seated quarter graded PCGS CAC AU55; and a 1901-S Barber quarter–key to the series–graded NGC AU58.

The builder of Helen’s Collection began to assemble the set in the late 1990s and named the set after his mother-in-law. An active buyer of coins, the “Helen” collector traveled the country to attend coin shows and worked with John Brush, President of David Lawrence Rare Coins, to help curate and improve his collection.

In a press release, John Brush stated:

I was privileged to work with the collector for many years, and while I’m sad that we won’t be pursuing more pieces for him, we are honored to work with him in the sale of this collection,” stated Brush. As he’s ready to enter semi-retirement, the collector has reached a point where it’s far more challenging to upgrade pieces in the collection and has decided to auction his coins through DLRC’s new Red Carpet Rarities Auctions.

Last week (as of the time of publication), CoinWeek interviewed Brush to learn more about the new series of auctions.

“A number of our customers were looking for a different way to auction coins,” Brush said. “They wanted their collections showcased in smaller boutique sales.”

Brush noted the timing of David Lawrence Rare Coins’ announcement and the recent announcement of the closure of Legend Rare Coin Auctions, a firm that had until recently offered hand-curated boutique sales.

“The timing is coincidental,” he said, “and has nothing to do with Legend.”

Instead, Brush believes collectors want smaller, more focused auctions “because they don’t have the time to look through thousands of lots in a sale.”

Consignors should note that DLRC is currently accepting consignments for the new auction service, with the first availability for listings on February 21, the week after the Helen’s Collection sales conclude.

David Lawrence Rare Coins charges no buyer’s fee. They do not charge consignors for imaging their coins and derive only a small commission based on the price realized.

To get more information about David Lawrence Rare Coins, their Red Carpet Rarities Auctions, or how to consign your collection for sale, call 800-776-0560 or email [email protected].

