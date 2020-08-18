<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Under normal circumstances, the NLG presents its annual awards in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) World’s Fair of Money. This year, due to the cancellation of the show, the awards ceremony will be broadcast online by CoinWeek.com.

The 2020 NLG Writers Awards are presented to creators of numismatic books, articles, columns, catalogs, multi-media content, while special awards–the Ribbit and the Clemy–are given to individuals who have exemplified the profession of a numismatic writer and contributed greatly to the craft.

The 2020 NLG Writers Awards cover entries published or release between May 1, 2019, and April 30, 2020. Congratulations to all this year’s winners.

NLG Announces 2020 Awards Winners

Augsburger and Orosz Selected As 2020 Numismatic Literary Guild Clemy Winners

By Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG) ……

Respected researchers and award-winning numismatic authors Len Augsburger and Joel Orosz have received yet another prestigious award. They have been selected as the joint 2020 recipients of The Clemy, the highest honor given by the Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG).

“The Clemy is a coveted, annual award presented in recognition of writing skill, dedication to numismatics, sense of humor and dedication to the Numismatic Literary Guild,” explained NLG Executive Director Ron Guth.

Founded in 1968, the NLG is a nonprofit organization open to any editors, reporters, authors, writers, catalogers, webmasters, bloggers, or producers of audio or video involving all forms of money, medals, tokens, and other numismatic collectibles.

Information about applying for NLG membership is available online at www.NLGonline.org/membership.

The organization’s annual awards presentation, known as “The Bash”, was scheduled for August 6, 2020, in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money. However, because of the convention’s cancelation due to the pandemic, the NLG awards were announced this year with a video on YouTube. The video was produced by NLG member Charles Morgan of CoinWeek.com.

Here is a list of the 2020 award categories and winner as compiled by NLG awards coordinator David W. Lange.

1. BEST SPECIALIZED BOOKS

a. United States or Early American Coins

Winston Zack – Bad Metal: Copper and Nickel Circulating Contemporary Counterfeit United States Coins

b. Ancient or Medieval Coins (pre-1500)

Peter Van Alfen & Ute Wartenberg – White Gold: Studies in Early Electrum Coinage

c. World Coins (1500 to Date)

Charles Morgan & Hubert Walker – 100 Greatest Modern World Coins

d. United States Paper Money

Dennis Schafluetzel & Tom Carson – Tennessee Obsolete Paper Money 1800-1959

e. World Paper Money

(no entries)

f. Tokens & Medals

Michael Ross – Jacques Wiener’s Most Remarkable Edifices of Europe

g. Numismatic Investment or Marketplace

(no entries)

h. Numismatic History or Personalities

Roger W. Burdette – Girl on the Silver Dollar

2. BOOK OF THE YEAR

Daryl J. Haynor – United States Classic Gold Coins of 1834-1839

3. NUMISMATIC FEATURE ARTICLES

a. Early American Coins

Christopher McDowell & Julia Casey – “The Authentic Fugio Restrike Dies” – Journal of Early American Numismatics

b. U.S. Coins (1792 to Date)

Tom DeLorey & Dan Owens – “Not a Ghost of a Chance” – The Numismatist

c. Ancient or Medieval Coins (pre-1500)

Thomas A. Palmer – “From the Sublime to the Ridiculous” – The Numismatist

d. World Coins (1500 to Date)

Lianna Spurrier – “Japanese Bar Money” – CoinWeek.com

e. U.S. Paper Money

Jim Wells – “Mind Your Business” – The Numismatist

f. World Paper Money

(no entries)

g. Tokens & Medals

David Schenkman – “Numismatics of the Civil War Era” – Civil War Token Journal

h. Numismatic Investment or Marketplace

Steve Roach – “Evaluating Quality” – Coin World

i. Numismatic History or Personalities

Q. David Bowers – “John J. Ford: A Life in Three Portraits” – Journal of Early American Numismatics

j. James L. Miller Memorial Award – Article or Story of the Year

Christopher McDowell & Julia Casey – “The Authentic Fugio Restrike Dies” – Journal of Early American Numismatics

4. NUMISMATIC COLUMNS

a. Early American Coins

Ray Williams – “Early American Money” – The Numismatist

b. U.S. Coins (1792 to Date)

David W. Lange – “USA Coin Album”

c. Ancient or Medieval Coins (pre-1500)

“NGC Ancients” – NGC eNews

d. World Coins (1500 to Date)

Peter Anthony – “Chinese Coins” – NGC eNews

e. Paper Money

Wendell Wolka – “Paper Money” – The Numismatist

f. Tokens & Medals

David Schenkman – “Tokens and Medals” – The Numismatist

g. Numismatic Investment or Marketplace

Steve Roach – “Coin Values Market Analysis” – Coin World

h. Ed Reiter Memorial Award For Best Column – Numismatic Publications

David Schenkman – “Tokens and Medals” – The Numismatist

i. The Maurice M. Gould Memorial Award for Best Column – Non-Numismatic Publications

(no entries)

5. PERIODICALS

a. Best Investment Newsletter

Liberty’s Outlook – Patrick A. Heller

b. Best Professional Periodical

COINage – Antoinette Rahn & Scott Travers, Editors

c. Best Club or Not-for-Profit Periodical – Large Circulation

The Numismatist – Barbara Gregory, Editor

d. Best Club or Not-for-Profit Periodical – Small Circulation

The Gobrecht Journal, Bill Bugert, Editor

6. WEBSITES

a. Best Online News Website

(no entries)

b. Best Dealer or Industry Website

Stack’s/Bowers

c. Best Non-Trade Website

Newman Numismatic Portal

d. Best Numismatic Social Media Platform or Coin Collector Forum

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC)

e. Best Blog

Scott Barman – Coin Collector’s Blog

7. AUCTION OR FIXED-PRICE CATALOGS

a. Best U.S. Coin Auction Catalog

Heritage Auctions – FUN Platinum Night

b. Best World Coin Auction Catalog

Heritage Auctions – New York International Platinum Night

c. Best Paper Money Auction Catalog

Stack’s/Bowers – The D. Brent Pogue Collection VI

d. Best Book or Exonumia Auction Catalog

Stack’s/Bowers – The John W. Adams Collection

8. AUDIO-VISUAL

a. Radio

Patrick A. Heller – Things You Know That Aren’t So – 1320 WILS

b. Audio

Coin World Podcast

c. Television

(no entries)

d. Short Video – Commercial or Non-Commercial

Lianna Spurrier – Getting to Know Eric P. Newman – Newman Numismatic Portal

e. Long Video – Commercial or Non-Commercial

(no entries)

f. Still Photography

Philip Arnold

g. Software or App

Heritage Live

9. SPECIAL AWARDS

a. Lee Martin Founder’s Award – Best All-Around Portfolio

Steve Roach

b. Clement F. Bailey Memorial Award

(no entries)

c. The Ribbit

Jeff Garrett

d. The Clemy

Len Augsburger and Joel Orosz