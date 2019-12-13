In many ways, determining the value of a coin or a coin collection can be an overwhelming task. Where do you begin?

You may want to sell one coin or a collection of coins but how do you know the real value in today’s marketplace? Perhaps you are considering investing in coins and you want to buy them at fair prices and to be sure that they are not counterfeit.

This course shows how to determine the market value of U.S. coins in Five Easy-to-Follow steps. To be clear, this course does not offer investment advice but rather teaches you how to determine a coin’s market value. With the course resources and step-by-step guidance, you will be able to determine the market value of almost any U.S. coin in less than 15 minutes!

In this course, I share examples of what it costs to not know a coin’s value. Not knowing the market value of a coin can be a mistake that costs hundreds of dollars on just one coin.

Here are practical examples of two coins discussed in the course:

1873-S Double Eagle $20 Gold Piece

Let’s jump right to the market values of these two coins and consider what we will learn along the way in the course.

Following the course’s easy-to-follow 5-step process, we learn that the market value range for the 1873-S Double Eagle coin is $1,325 – $1,950 USD. The coin’s value, as we will see in the course, is based on a number of factors including the coin’s gold bullion content (which is 0.9675 oz as seen in one of the many reference tables in the course); a grade of AU-55 (coin grading is explained in the course); the current value of gold (gold prices change daily; the course has a link to the current price); positive and negative attributes; and current market conditions.

The final two steps explained in the course are how to compare the coin(s) of interest to similar coins that have recently sold and to consider your options for where to sell (or buy) in today’s marketplace.

1799 Draped Bust Silver Dollar

Top Tips and Insights to Give You the Advantage

The course begins with the basics to make sure that nothing is missed along the way. The type of coin is identified based on the date and the denomination (i.e., quarter, dollar, dime, three-cent piece, gold half eagle, etc.). In fact, there are tables that clearly identify the coin type from the present all the back to 1793. Mint Marks are explained, and clear instructions are given to find the mint mark on every U.S. coin. Bullion (silver and gold) content is given for every coin to quickly calculate the “melt value” (also explained in the course).

The Coin Course has seven modules:

Module 1: How to Identify Coins

Module 2: Understanding the Gold and Silver Content of Each Coin

Module 3: Grading – How to Determine the Coin’s Condition

Module 4: Determining the Coin’s Value

Module 5: Understanding the Coin Marketplace to Maximize Value

Module 6: How to Use the Coin Value Spreadsheet Tool

Module 7: The Interactive Guide

The 5-Step Process Worksheet is included to guide you to each coin’s value. A Value Spreadsheet Tool (created for The Coin Course in Excel) is also included to track the changing bullion value as silver and gold prices change daily. Additionally, the course compares options to help achieve the best prices – whether you are selling or buying.

