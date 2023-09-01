Elusive 1889-CC Morgan Dollar Offered by GreatCollections

As part of their September 3 online auction, GreatCollections.com is offering a key date 1889-CC Morgan silver dollar graded VF-30 by PCGS and certified as strong for the grade by CAC.

Sometimes called the “King of the Carson City Morgans”, the 1889-CC Morgan is scarce in all grades and the most elusive of all Carson City Morgan dollar issues. Only 350,000 were struck initially, but it’s likely that many were lost to the melts mandated by the Pittman Act of 1918. The 1889-CC was rarely found among the original mint bags of silver dollars released to the public by the United States Treasury in the early-to-mid-20th century. Only one bag of 1889-CC Morgans was distributed as part of the GSA Hoard.

GreatCollections recently sold a different PCGS VF-30 CAC 1889-CC Morgan dollar in June 2023 for over $3,200 USD (all results include Buyer’s Fee), and another PCGS VF-30 CAC specimen garnered $2,680.88 in January. Going back a couple years, GreatCollections sold three examples in 2021 – including the coin currently on offer. In November, an 1889-CC graded VF-30 by PCGS went for $2,374.88. In August, the current coin sold for $2,362.50. And in March 2021, a coin in an “Old Green Holder” (OGH) hammered for $2,100.68.

As you can see, prices for the 1889-CC at this grade level have been trending upward over the last several years.

At the time of writing, the highest of 14 bids for this 1889-CC Morgan dollar is $2,100.

* * *

To search through GreatCollection’s archive of over 600,000 certified coins the company has sold over the past eight years, please visit the GreatCollections Auction Archives.

