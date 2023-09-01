UltraBreaks Debuts 2023 Morgan, Peace Dollars With PCGS Holographic Labels

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) was selected to create and debut a set of limited-edition holographic labels for a new program of 2023 Morgan and Peace Dollars. The limited-edition holders are available via UltraBreaks, an innovative new company offering the coins in sealed packs that reveal which of the three holders is within only after the packaging is unwrapped.

“PCGS is excited to be involved in a new and innovative project that brings the excitement of random chance seen in other collectibles to the coin market,” said PCGS President Stephanie Sabin. “We wish everyone the best of luck!”

“We’re thrilled to introduce a groundbreaking concept to the world of coin collecting – the very first ‘packs of coins’,” said Justin Duane, owner of both CoinsTV and UltraBreaks. “Collectors are drawn to the thrill of seeking out rare collectibles, and with the elusive Infinity labels, UltraBreaks elevates this experience. Unwrap your pack and you open the door to uncovering a remarkable rarity. Demand has already exceeded our wildest expectations – we expect a fast sellout!”

Just 300 examples of each the 2023 Morgan Dollar and 2023 Peace Dollar are encapsulated with the holographic labels, which come in three levels: Ultra, Gold Rush, and Infinity. Each pack will contain one MS70 coin, with a chance at either dollar coin in all three different labels.

Only 267 Ultra labels are assigned to each of the two coins, while just 30 each were graded with Gold Rush labels. Merely three of each coin were paired with the Infinity label.

For more information on the 2023 Morgan and Peace Dollars with PCGS holographic Special Labels, please visit ultrabreaks.com. Collectors can also watch the worldwide debut event on Whatnot at 3 p.m. PST on September 7, 2023. Download the Whatnot app for more details.

* * *

About Professional Coin Grading Service

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) is a third-party coin and banknote grading company that was launched in 1986. Over 35 years, PCGS has examined and certified more than 52.4 million U.S. and world coins, medals, and tokens with a combined value of over $51.4 billion.

For more information about PCGS products and services, including how to submit your coins for authentication and grading, please visit www.PCGS.com or call PCGS Customer Service at (800) 447-8848.

