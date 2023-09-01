Big Things Happened at the United States Mint in the Month of September

By CoinWeek …..



In this edition of Big Things, we take a look at a variety of events, historical and numismatic, that have taken place at the United States Mint during the month of September over the course of its 229-year history. One interesting recurring motif is the effect of yellow fever on the Mint’s operations during the first half-century of its operations.

And while not necessarily occurring “at the mint”, the sinking of SS Central America–truly a significant event for American numismatics–also happened during this month.



September 1, 1797: Facing another major outbreak of yellow fever, and with the Mint treasurer having fallen ill, Director Elias Boudinot issues an order to close the Mint.

September 1, 1799: As a precautionary measure, the U.S. Mint closes during “yellow fever season”.

September 1, 1965: The San Francisco Assay Office resumes coinage operations.

September 3, 1802: Mint delivers 2,366 gold eagles. These were possibly dated 1801.

September 4, 1800: Mint delivers 2,996 gold eagles. These were likely dated 1799.

September 5, 1990: In a display of glasnost, Mint Director Donna Pope, U.S. Treasurer David Ryder, and Director of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Pete Daly, embark on a weeklong visit to the Moscow and Leningrad Mints as part of a diplomatic tour.

September 6, 1901: President William McKinley is shot at the Pan-American Exposition by anarchist Leon Czolgosz. McKinley lingers for eight days before expiring on September 14.

September 6, 2019: U.S. Mint unveils designs for the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coins.

September 7, 1802: Mint delivers 2,589 gold eagles. These were possibly dated 1801.

September 8, 1839: New Orleans Mint Melter/Refiner Rufus Tyler dies of yellow fever.

September 8, 2016: The United States Mint issues the gold Standing Liberty quarter commemorative bullion coin.

September 9, 1907: The Mint orders the striking of the Rolled Rim variant of the Saint-Gaudens $10 gold coin. 31,500 pieces were struck. All but 50 were melted.

September 10, 1870: Carson City Mint Superintendent Abraham Curry resigns. Henry Rice takes his place.

September 11, 1792: Henry Voigt initiates the U.S. Mint’s first purchase of copper, buying six pounds for $1.

September 12. 1857: SS Central America sinks miles off of the North Carolina coast, taking with it 200,000 pounds of gold. The sinking and loss of massive amounts of gold contribute to the Panic of 1857.

September 12, 1891: Philadelphia Mint Superintendent Oliver C. Bosbyshell sends Mint Director Edward O. Leech plaster models of Barber’s designs for the new silver coinage.

September 13, 1793: Mint designer Joseph Wright succumbs to yellow fever.

September 13, 1934: The Mint declares all gold coins on hand “uncurrent” and begins the process of melting them down into “dirty” gold bars.

September 16, 1866: The Philadelphia Mint strikes 25 dimes in Proof.

September 17, 1983: The 1984-W Olympic $10 gold coin enters production at the West Point Mint. This is the first U.S. gold coin struck by the United States Mint since 1933.

September 18, 1968: Treasury Secretary Henry H. Fowler lays the cornerstone for the fourth Philadelphia Mint building (on 5th and Arch Streets).

September 19, 1793: In the face of a yellow fever outbreak that claimed the life of Joseph Wright and his wife Sarah, Chief coiner Henry Voight and his staff leave Philadelphia. The Mint would stay closed until November 13.

September 20, 1804: No 1804-dated dollars were struck on this day or any other day in 1804.

September 21, 1792: Three screw presses are delivered to the United States Mint.

September 22, 1795: The mint makes its first delivery of gold eagles.

September 24, 1866: The cornerstone is laid at the Carson City Mint. Conducting the ceremony is the Carson City Masonic Lodge #1.

September 24, 1869: President Ulysses S. Grant orders the release of $4,000,000 in gold, mostly in the form of double eagles. Grant undertook this measure to squash a gold premium that had emerged as the result of a speculator scheme hatched by Jay Gould and James Fisk.

September 28, 1792: Thomas Paine offers U.S. Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson three ideas for striking copper coins in compliance with the Mint Act of 1792, one of Paine’s ideas suggested striking copper coins with a silver plug.

September 29, 1994: President Bill Clinton signs into law Public Law 103-328, authorizing the production of not more than 500,000 coins honoring the United States Botanic Garden.

September 29, 2020: American Innovation $1 Connecticut dollar coin goes on sale.

September 30, 1803: Mint closes due to an outbreak of yellow fever.

September 30, 1996: President Bill Clinton signs into law Public Law 104-208, authorizing the production of the American Platinum Eagle bullion coin.

September 30, 2017: The United States Mint ends mail orders on numismatic products.

Also in September

September 1807: The Capped Bust half dollar enters production.

September 1838: Mint Director Robert Patterson submits the Seated Liberty quarter design to Treasury for approval.

September 1849: Mint Director Patterson orders 1,700 pounds of copper planchets- enough to strike 127,000 coins. Material is delivered in October.

September 1870: San Francisco Mint strikes 9,000 Seated Liberty dollar coins. These were paid out by mid-January or February 1873.

September 1886: The moratorium on striking nickel 5-cent coins is lifted. Production of the denomination resumes.

September 1962: The Philadelphia Mint only strikes one cent coins for the duration of the month.

September 1986: The Mint holds a first strike ceremony at the West Point Mint for the American Gold Eagle bullion coin.

