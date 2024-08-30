2024 American Palladium Eagle Proof Coin on Sale September 5

The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the 2024 American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Proof Coin (product code 24EK) on September 5 at noon EDT.

The coin contains one ounce of 99.95 percent palladium and is the collector version of the official United States Mint American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Bullion Coin, which launched in 2017. Finishes on collector coins in this program may alternate each year. In 2018, the Mint issued a Proof finish palladium coin, followed by a Reverse Proof finish coin in 2019, an Uncirculated finish in 2020, a Proof finish in 2021, a Reverse Proof finish in 2022, and an Uncirculated finish again in 2023.

Palladium coin designs are based on those by famed American sculptor Adolph A. Weinman. The 2024 Palladium Eagle Proof obverse features a high-relief likeness of “Winged Liberty” from the “Mercury Dime” obverse. In keeping with the original coin, inscriptions are LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, the date 2024, and Weinman’s distinct initials. The reverse design features a high-relief version of Weinman’s 1907 American Institute of Architects Gold Medal reverse, which includes an eagle and a branch. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES of AMERICA, $25, 1 OZ. Pd (“Pd” being the IUPAC chemical symbol for the element palladium), .9995 FINE, and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

Each coin is encapsulated and is placed in a black velvet, satin-lined presentation case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The box is adorned with the official United States Mint Seal; the outer sleeve incorporates an image of the obverse coin design.

Pricing for the 2024 American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Proof Coin will be determined according to the range in which it appears on the Mint’s “Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products” table (PDF link).

Orders are limited to 10 coins per household for the first 24 hours of sales. The mintage and product limits are set at 7,500 units. This product is included in the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program.

