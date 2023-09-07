Famous 1942/1-D Overdate Mercury Dime Offered by David Lawrence

The September 17 Auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 325 lots that including more than 50 No Reserve and 175 Vault Values.

Included among the PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-certified highlights in this week’s sale is a high-end overdate 1942/1-D Mercury dime NGC/CAC MS64FB; a pleasing 1795 Flowing Hair $1 PCGS VF20 (3 Leaves); a popular Carson City 1893-CC $1 PCGS MS62; a wonderfully original 1889 $3 PCGS/CAC PR55 (OGH); a scarce and frosty 1808 $5 NGC MS63; and a Civil War-era 1861-O $20 PCGS AU50.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, September 17.

