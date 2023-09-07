Stack’s Bowers Partners With PCGS Founder David Hall to Launch Collectible Market Qualified

Stack’s Bowers to also rollout Coins In Motion (CIM) animation technology to its customers in calendar fourth quarter 2023

Stack’s Bowers Galleries, the renowned numismatic auction house, and David Hall, founder of Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), have partnered to introduce Collectible Market Qualified (CMQ), a new service offering that aims to identify the highest-quality graded coins in the market. Utilizing CMQ’s services, collectors, dealers, and investors can submit qualifying coins to be evaluated by David Hall and Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ CEO Greg Roberts. Hall and Roberts will assess each coin for its quality, eye appeal and grade. Coins that Hall and Roberts unanimously agree meet CMQ’s rigorous standards will be recognized as “qualified” and granted a tamper-resistant hologram sticker, symbolizing a mark of approval.

CMQ stickered coins are designed to instill confidence in a coin’s quality and facilitate “sight unseen” trading.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ and David Hall Rare Coins’ trading departments, who collectively buy and sell more than $500 million USD in rare coins annually, will be active market makers in all CMQ stickered coins, providing added demand and liquidity. Collectors, dealers, and investors in rare coins can have a new level of confidence when buying or selling CMQ stickered coins because they have unanimously met or exceeded Hall’s and Robert’s rigorous standards.

“Collectors and dealers can rest assured that no marginally graded or negative eye appeal coins will ever exhibit a CMQ sticker, providing a new level of confidence when buying or selling CMQ qualified coins,” commented Hall.

CMQ will offer two levels of stickers – CMQ and CMQ-X. Collectible Market Qualified Exceptional (CMQ-X) stickers will be assigned to a small percentage of coins that, “make you shake your head in wonderment,” added Hall. Each coin submitted for CMQ review will be photographed by Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ award-winning photography department and these images will be available in submitters’ online accounts.

CMQ began accepting coin submissions on September 5, 2023. For information on what coins are eligible, how to submit coins, pricing, and other inquiries, please visit www.StacksBowers.com/CMQ.

