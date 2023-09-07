Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
L & C Coins Sale
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
Price Charting Coins
What Not Online Auctions

HomeWorld CoinsRoyal Australian Mint World Heritage Sites Honored on New Coin

Royal Australian Mint World Heritage Sites Honored on New Coin

By Royal Australian Mint
Australian World Heritage Properties 5 Dollar Coin.
Australian World Heritage Properties 5 Dollar Coin.

By Royal Australian Mint ……
 

Australia’s World Heritage wonders range from prehistoric rainforest wilderness and ancient Aboriginal settlements to unique landscapes and natural attractions, as well as convict sites and iconic 20th-century buildings.

All feature on a stunning new coin by the Royal Australian Mint. The Mint has partnered with the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) to produce this coin in recognition of the 21st General Assembly and Scientific Symposium being held in Australia for the first time.

Designed by the Mint coin designer Tony Dean, the $5 Frosted Uncirculated coin features images of all 20 Australian World Heritage Properties in intricate detailed relief, which frames a full-color, central image of a handprint, fan palm frond, and a shell fossil surrounded by bricks to represent the natural and built icons and Australia’s rich Indigenous heritage.

The coin also features The Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Obverse, designed by renowned British engraver Jody Clark.

The $5 Australian Heritage Properties Sites coin is Australian legal tender and can be purchased through the Mint’s coin shop, call center, and authorised dealers from Thursday, 7 September, 2023. The collectible coin will also be available for purchase from the gift shops at the World Heritage properties that feature on the coin.

Australia’s heritage sites depicted on the coin are: Australian Convict Sites, Budj Bim Cultural Landscape, Royal Exhibition Building and Carlton Gardens, Sydney Opera House, Australian Fossil Mammal Sites (Riversleigh/Naracoorte), K’gari (Fraser Island), Gondwana Rainforests of Australia, Great Barrier Reef, Greater Blue Mountains Area, Heard and McDonald Islands, Lord Howe Island, Macquarie Island, Ningaloo Coast, Purnululu National Park, Shark Bay (Western Australia), Wet Tropics of Queensland, Kakadu National Park, Tasmanian Wilderness, Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Willandra Lakes Region.

* * *

About the Royal Australian Mint

The Royal Australian Mint is an award-winning, world-class Mint and a global leader in the mint industry. The Mint produces circulating coins for Australia and other countries; collectible and investment coins for domestic and international customers; and custom-made medals, medallions, and tokens for individual or corporate clients.

The Mint is also a national cultural attraction that educates millions of Australians and international visitors on the history of Australia’s decimal currency, and the significance and value of coins.
 

Previous article
Certified Coin Marketplace – CAC-Approved Coins Bring Premiums in August 2023
Next article
Stack’s Bowers Partners With PCGS Founder David Hall to Launch Collectible Market Qualified

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins

CoinWeek Facebook Account

CoinWeek Twitter Account

CoinWeek YouTube Channel

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
L & C Coins Summer Sale
What Not Online Auctions

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.