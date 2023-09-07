Royal Australian Mint World Heritage Sites Honored on New Coin

By Royal Australian Mint ……



Australia’s World Heritage wonders range from prehistoric rainforest wilderness and ancient Aboriginal settlements to unique landscapes and natural attractions, as well as convict sites and iconic 20th-century buildings.

All feature on a stunning new coin by the Royal Australian Mint. The Mint has partnered with the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) to produce this coin in recognition of the 21st General Assembly and Scientific Symposium being held in Australia for the first time.

Designed by the Mint coin designer Tony Dean, the $5 Frosted Uncirculated coin features images of all 20 Australian World Heritage Properties in intricate detailed relief, which frames a full-color, central image of a handprint, fan palm frond, and a shell fossil surrounded by bricks to represent the natural and built icons and Australia’s rich Indigenous heritage.

The coin also features The Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Obverse, designed by renowned British engraver Jody Clark.

The $5 Australian Heritage Properties Sites coin is Australian legal tender and can be purchased through the Mint’s coin shop, call center, and authorised dealers from Thursday, 7 September, 2023. The collectible coin will also be available for purchase from the gift shops at the World Heritage properties that feature on the coin.

Australia’s heritage sites depicted on the coin are: Australian Convict Sites, Budj Bim Cultural Landscape, Royal Exhibition Building and Carlton Gardens, Sydney Opera House, Australian Fossil Mammal Sites (Riversleigh/Naracoorte), K’gari (Fraser Island), Gondwana Rainforests of Australia, Great Barrier Reef, Greater Blue Mountains Area, Heard and McDonald Islands, Lord Howe Island, Macquarie Island, Ningaloo Coast, Purnululu National Park, Shark Bay (Western Australia), Wet Tropics of Queensland, Kakadu National Park, Tasmanian Wilderness, Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Willandra Lakes Region.

