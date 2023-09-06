What Not Online Auctions
Certified Coin Marketplace – CAC-Approved Coins Bring Premiums in August 2023

By CAC
CAC-Approved Price Analysis from August 2023. Image: CoinWeek/ Heritage Auctions.

In addition to realizing impressive prices in online sales during the month of August, CAC-approved coins fared well in live auctions in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Dallas County, Texas; and Costa Mesa, California.

Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1931-S Mercury Dime in MS-65

On Aug. 6, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1931-S dime for $6,877.20 USD. On March 7, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1931-S dime, without a CAC sticker, for $2,640. Both coins have received a ‘Full Bands’ (FB) designation from PCGS.

2. 1859 Indian Head Cent in MS-64

On Aug. 13, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1859 Indian cent for $2,113.88. On July 11, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1859 Indian cent, without a CAC sticker, for $1,200.

3. 1883 No Cents Liberty Head Nickel in MS-66

On Aug. 13, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade ‘No Cents’ 1883 Liberty Head nickel for $506. On May 30, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 ‘No Cents’ 1883 Liberty Head nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $384. Two weeks earlier, on May 16, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-66 ‘No Cents’ 1883 Liberty Head nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $360. Market levels for these were about the same in May as they were in August.

4. 1877-CC Quarter in MS-67

On Aug. 15, 2023, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1877-CC quarter for $19,800. On May 3, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1877-CC quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $10,800.

5. 1854-S $20 Double Eagle in AU-58

On Aug. 15, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded AU-58 (fifty-eight) 1854-S $20 gold coin for $31,200. On May 8, 2023, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-60 (sixty) 1854-S $20 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $21,600.

6. 1807 Large Cent in MS-63

On Aug. 16, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-63 grade 1807 large cent with a ‘Large Fraction’ for $21,600. On March 21, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-63 1807 ‘Large Fraction’ cent, without a CAC sticker, for $12,000. Both coins were struck from the same pair of dies and both coins received a brown (BN) color designation from PCGS.

7. 1792 Half Disme in Fine-15

On Aug. 16, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved Fine-15 grade 1792 half disme pattern for $120,000. On January 12, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded Fine-15 1792 half disme, without a CAC sticker, for $78,000, less than two-thirds as much.

8. 1925 Peace Dollar in MS-67

On Aug. 16, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1925 Peace silver dollar for $6,600. On July 21, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1925 Peace dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $2,040, less than one-third as much.

9. 1864 $20 Double Eagle in AU-58

On Aug. 16, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1864 $20 gold coin for $31,200. On May 8, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-58 1864 $20 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $18,600.

10. 1941 Walking Liberty Half Dollar in Proof-68

On Aug. 17, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved Proof-68 1941 half dollar for $10,800. On March 23, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-68 1941 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $4,800.

 

