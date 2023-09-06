L & C Coins Sale
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
What Not Online Auctions
Price Charting Coins

HomeWorld CoinsPerth Mint Issues 5oz Silver Proof High Relief Gilded Koala Coin

Perth Mint Issues 5oz Silver Proof High Relief Gilded Koala Coin

By Perth Mint
2023 Koala 5 Ounce Gilded Silver Coin. Image: Perth Mint / CoinWeek.
2023 Koala 5 Ounce Gilded Silver Coin. Image: Perth Mint / CoinWeek.

This 5oz silver Proof high relief gilded coin features what is probably Australia’s most loved marsupial, the koala. Elements of this high relief design have been gilded in pink gold, superbly combining two celebrated minting techniques.

Each coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 5oz of 99.99% pure silver in proof quality and is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 750 examples of the Australian Koala 2023 5oz Silver Proof High Relief Gilded Coin.

2023 Koala Bullion Coin Design

The coin’s reverse portrays a koala on a gum tree branch with a joey clinging to its back gilded in pink gold. Both coin designs incorporate the inscription ‘KOALA’, The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, and the coin’s weight, purity and year-date.

The obverse of each coin bears The Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Obverse, featuring the Jody Clark effigy supplemented with the dates of her reign, and the monetary denomination.

The coin has been struck with an extra-deep blank to showcase its superbly detailed design in high relief.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid. Packaged with an illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Designers

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II became her fifth official portrait in 2015 (View Designer’s Profile).

Ing Ing Jong is a coin designer at the Perth Mint. Her work can be seen on many of the Lunar Series coins.

Koala Coin Specifications

Country:  Australia
Year Of Issue:  2023
Denomination:  $8 (AUD)
Mint Mark:  P
Mintage:  750
Alloy:  .9999 Silver
Weight:  155.533 g
Diameter:  50.90 mm
Thickness:  11.85 mm
OBV Designer Jody Clark
REV Designer Ing Ing Jong

 

Previous article
September Long Beach Expo Boasts Special Deals for Attendees
Next article
Certified Coin Marketplace – CAC-Approved Coins Bring Premiums in August 2023

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions

CoinWeek Facebook Account

CoinWeek Twitter Account

CoinWeek YouTube Channel

L & C Coins Summer Sale
What Not Online Auctions
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.