Perth Mint Issues 5oz Silver Proof High Relief Gilded Koala Coin

This 5oz silver Proof high relief gilded coin features what is probably Australia’s most loved marsupial, the koala. Elements of this high relief design have been gilded in pink gold, superbly combining two celebrated minting techniques.

Each coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 5oz of 99.99% pure silver in proof quality and is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 750 examples of the Australian Koala 2023 5oz Silver Proof High Relief Gilded Coin.

2023 Koala Bullion Coin Design

The coin’s reverse portrays a koala on a gum tree branch with a joey clinging to its back gilded in pink gold. Both coin designs incorporate the inscription ‘KOALA’, The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, and the coin’s weight, purity and year-date.

The obverse of each coin bears The Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Obverse, featuring the Jody Clark effigy supplemented with the dates of her reign, and the monetary denomination.

The coin has been struck with an extra-deep blank to showcase its superbly detailed design in high relief.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid. Packaged with an illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Designers

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II became her fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Ing Ing Jong is a coin designer at the Perth Mint. Her work can be seen on many of the Lunar Series coins.

Koala Coin Specifications