Finest Known 1870-CC $10 in Stack’s Bowers August 2023 Auction

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is thrilled to announce that they will be presenting a newly discovered 1870-CC Liberty Head $10 in their August 2023 Global Showcase Auction. Graded AU-58 by PCGS and approved by CAC, it now ranks as the sole finest example of this rare issue, of which fewer than 100 survive in all grades.

The 1870-CC eagle is one of the rarest Carson City Mint gold coins of any denomination, ranking alongside the 1879-CC eagle and the legendary 1870-CC double eagle. Unknown in Mint State, most 1870-CC eagles grade no finer than Very Fine. This AU-58 (PCGS) CAC offered by Stack’s Bowers Galleries offers the top quality available for the issue and cannot be improved upon. It represents a significant opportunity for a world-class collector of Liberty Head gold or Carson City coins.

This incredible treasure recently resurfaced from a Canadian family in Canfield, Ontario who had been its custodian for over 100 years. Canfield was a recognized stop on the Underground Railroad, and it is likely the coin first crossed the border sometime in the late-19th century after the American Civil War. The family also owned and operated a grist mill in the region during the 1920s and the Great Depression, and it is possible the coin was taken as payment for flour or other staples during that time. In the century since, it has evidently been cherished and well cared for. Now it will be passed along to a new custodian for the next generation.

Stack’s Bowers is honored to present this 1870-CC eagle for its first-ever auction appearance in their August 2023 Global Showcase Auction. The firm has a history of handling the very finest Liberty Head gold coins and, in particular, several significant examples of the 1870-CC $10. These include the AU-55 (PCGS) Battle Born specimen that sold for $129,250 in 2012, a lustrous EF-40 (PCGS) that sold for $105,000 in April 2022 and a Good-6 (PCGS) from the Fairmont Collection that sold for $72,000 also in April 2022. All three set new price records for their respective grades. Bidders could once again set a new record when this finest known example crosses the auction block in August.

For questions on this AU-58 (PCGS) CAC graded 1870-CC Liberty Head $10 or to order a copy of the printed catalog, contact Stack's Bowers Galleries at (800) 458-4646 or email [email protected]. The complete Stack's Bowers Galleries August 2023 Global Showcase Auction will be posted for pre-bidding on the firm's website in mid-July.