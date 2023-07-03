Rough-Toothed Dolphin Latest Coin From Royal Australian Mint

By Royal Australian Mint ……



Dolphins are found in oceans throughout the world, but more often located in deeper waters far out to sea are Rough-toothed Dolphins. Named for the irregular ridges on their teeth, these elegant creatures are celebrated on the Royal Australian Mint’s new Gold Investment and Silver High Relief Proof coins, the fifth in a series featuring different dolphin species.

History & Significance

Most often encountered far beyond land, Rough-toothed Dolphin are less well-known than the familiar Bottlenose Dolphin. Named for the irregular ridges on their teeth which are unique to their species, Rough-toothed Dolphins are superficially similar in appearance to other dolphins, though the differences, such as their conical head and slender nose, are apparent on closer examination. Like other dolphins, they live on a diet of squid and small fish.

These creatures live in groups of up to 20 and exhibit similar behaviors as other dolphins, including occasional bow-riding of boats. Population numbers aren’t known but Rough-toothed Dolphins are not thought to be threatened. However, they can fall victim to nets and hunting by fishermen, as well as to predation by sharks and killer whales.

An elegant Rough-toothed Dolphin is depicted on the Royal Australian Mint’s new Silver High Relief Proof and Gold Investment Coins which show the creature, mouth open to show off its unusual teeth, against a background of the sun on the horizon.

Features

Guaranteed metal content and quality

Limited mintage of 250 gold and 25,000 silver coins

Gold coin packed in a presentation case with a Certificate of Authenticity

Struck to the Royal Australian Mint’s brilliant uncirculated finish

Striking reverse featuring the Rough-toothed dolphin designed by Stevan Stojanovic

Obverse features the interim effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II designed by Jody Clark

designed by Gold coin encapsulated in presentation case and silver coins packaged in towers of 10

About the Royal Australian Mint

The Royal Australian Mint is an award-winning, world-class Mint and a global leader in the mint industry. The Mint produces circulating coins for Australia and other countries; collectible and investment coins for domestic and international customers; and custom-made medals, medallions, and tokens for individual or corporate clients.

The Mint is also a national cultural attraction that educates millions of Australians and international visitors on the history of Australia’s decimal currency, and the significance and value of coins.

